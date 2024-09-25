Ooltewah High School Student Arrested For Threat Of Mass Violence

The school resource deputy assigned to Ooltewah High School was notified of a threat of mass violence around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SRD immediately began an investigation and responded to a classroom where a student had passed a note to other students saying, "I'll kill all y'all," along with obscenities and a middle finger drawn on the paper. The note was seized by the deputy and the student admitted to writing the note.



The student was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for processing.



The student will be charged with threat of mass violence.

There is no threat to any of the students or faculty at this time.

