County Commission Chairman Seeks To Quell Courthouse Squabbling

County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole is seeking to end squabbling at the courthouse.

At the start of Wednesday's meeting, he condemned "verbal attacks" while saying they "are strongly discouraged.."

He said that applies to commission meetings, committee meetings and private legal committee sessions.

Chairman Ebersole pointed to recent remarks he said were "categorized by those whom we represent as being uncivil."

The chairman said, "The type of behavior we have been exemplifying is a disservice to our constituents who have put their trust in us to make sound decisions.

He said the admonition applies to the commissioners as well as the county mayor's office and the public.

Chairman Eversole said, "Don't use this dias as any type of political agenda or forum."

At the previous commission meeting, District 6 Commissioner David Sharpe said County Mayor Weston Wamp at a legal committee meeting had announced he would no longer be providing sensitive financial information to him. He termed it "petty and immature at best." He called it a slap in the face of his constituents.

County Mayor Wamp responded, “Our office continues to focus on carrying out the important work of county government. Unfortunately, again this morning, David Sharpe used a commission meeting to air personal grievances. By his own admission last week, Sharpe often does not understand what he is voting on, which makes it difficult for him to advocate for his district. I am hopeful the chairman of the county commission will prevent similar partisan outbursts in the future.”