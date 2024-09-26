Latest Headlines

Sheriff's Office Corrections Deputy Arrested For DUI And Child Neglect

  • Thursday, September 26, 2024
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Office corrections deputy was arrested on Wednesday for driving under the influence.

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy heading southbound on Hixson Pike observed a silver Ford Fiesta stationary in the northbound right-hand lane near the 6800 block of Hixson Pike around 11:20 p.m. The way the vehicle was positioned was causing other vehicles to have to go around it.

After observing the vehicle, the deputy turned around to check on the well-being of the driver. As the deputy turned around, the operator of the vehicle abruptly began to travel northbound, appearing to travel at inconsistent speeds. The vehicle continued northbound on Hixson Pike displaying inconsistent driving patterns and failing to maintain their lane.

Due to the deputy’s observations of the operator being unable to maintain their lane, the deputy chose to conduct a traffic stop. During the course of the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as Olivia Roble, demonstrated signs of being impaired and admitted to consuming alcohol. Based on her admission and the fact she failed a field sobriety test, deputies took her into custody and charged her with the following:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Open container
  • Failure to maintain lane

As deputies were preparing her for transport, it was discovered that Ms. Roble had left her 15-month-old child home alone. Additional deputies immediately responded to her apartment on Mountain Creek Road and located the 15-month-old child safe, but unattended.

Due to leaving her child unattended, deputies charged Ms. Roble with child neglect. Deputies were then able to contact a family member who was able to take custody of the child. Deputies also contacted the Department of Children’s Services in reference to the incident for additional follow-up.

In addition to the aforementioned incident, it was determined that Ms. Roble was a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “The men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are held to the highest standards and the conduct displayed by Corrections Deputy Roble in this incident does not represent the character of a deputy or an employee of this agency. The fact that she chose to drive under the influence endangering others on our roadways and the fact she left her young child at home alone while doing so, demonstrates a severe lack of judgment and therefore I have terminated her employment effective immediately. I want this to be a clear message that if you choose to drive under the influence in this county, endangering the lives and safety of others, the HCSO is committed to removing you from our roadways, even if it’s one of our own employees."

Due to the fact Ms. Roble has not completed her six-month probationary period, Sheriff Garrett is not required to give her 14 days’ notice of a disciplinary hearing under Civil Service guidelines, and therefore she has been terminated immediately.

