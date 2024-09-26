2 UTC Students Suffer Burns In Wednesday Incident

UTC officials said two students suffered burns in an incident on Wednesday.

Officials said, "The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is aware of an isolated incident in which two students were injured on-campus during the early morning hours of September 25, 2024. No further information can be shared at this time as this is an active, ongoing investigation.

"Additionally, no Timely Warning or Emergency Notification message was sent as the incident did not relate to a Clery Act crime, nor did it constitute an emergency on campus. Additional information will be released as appropriate and permitted under federal and state laws.

"The campus community is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and wishes our students a swift and full recovery."