Hixson Woman, 22, Facing 2nd-Degree Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Boyfriend

A 22-year-old Hixson woman is facing second-degree murder charges after shooting her boyfriend after he punched her, then tried to run out the front door.

Alaina Michell Stallings said she only meant to scare him.

Police responded on Wednesday at 9:43 p.m. to 903 Forest Dale Lane, which is off Eldridge Road.

They found Latavius Moore suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower back. He was pronounced dead after being transported to Erlanger Hospital.

Ms. Stalling told officers she shot her boyfriend in self-defense after they argued and he hit her in the face. She said the incident should have been caught on her home security video.

Police said video showed the couple arguing in the living room. Ms. Stallings, who appeared to have a gun in her hand, told him to leave.

It showed Moore hit her, then turn and run for the front door. She then got the gun from under her left arm and fired one shot.

Moore could be heard yelling and screaming that he had been shot. Ms. Stallings also began screaming as well.

One shell casing was found.

Police said the facts of the case did not amount to self defense.