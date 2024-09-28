Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, September 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA 
635 W. 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FIGUERO, JOSE 
216 WOODROW AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT (FELONY)

GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IRVING, SAVANNAH JANE 
107 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202

JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM 
1413 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

MASSEY, CECILIA DRUSILLA 
8420 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MORGAN, JOSEPH DENNIS 
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

NELSON, JENNIFER LYNN 
309 CREWDSON STRRE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PEREZ MENDEZ, ABELARDO FERNANDO 
3696 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN 
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN 
3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE 
1013 NORTH HICKEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOOTEN, GARRIS EDWARD 
100 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

