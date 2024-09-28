Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA
635 W. 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FIGUERO, JOSE
216 WOODROW AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT (FELONY)
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IRVING, SAVANNAH JANE
107 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202
JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM
1413 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
MASSEY, CECILIA DRUSILLA
8420 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MORGAN, JOSEPH DENNIS
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FALSE REPORTS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
NELSON, JENNIFER LYNN
309 CREWDSON STRRE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PEREZ MENDEZ, ABELARDO FERNANDO
3696 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN
2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN
3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE
1013 NORTH HICKEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOOTEN, GARRIS EDWARD
100 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
Here are the mug shots:
