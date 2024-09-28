Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

BALLOU-PRITCHETT, JAN LATASHA

635 W. 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FIGUERO, JOSE

216 WOODROW AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT (FELONY)



GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HARTLINE, NATHAN LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RESISTING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



IRVING, SAVANNAH JANE

107 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202

CRUELTY TO ANIMALS 39140202



JONES, HUNTER MALCOLM

1413 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



MASSEY, CECILIA DRUSILLA

8420 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MORGAN, JOSEPH DENNIS

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FALSE REPORTS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



NELSON, JENNIFER LYNN

309 CREWDSON STRRE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEREZ MENDEZ, ABELARDO FERNANDO

3696 SHIRL JO LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHELPS, JARTAVIUS DE JANERIAN

2602 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SHERRELL, TOREAL DEVAUGHN

3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113133

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WOODS, REGINALD DEWAYNE

1013 NORTH HICKEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WOOTEN, GARRIS EDWARD

100 FAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



Here are the mug shots:

