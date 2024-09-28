Chattanooga Fire Department Assisting With Rescues In Newport And Unicoi

Previous Next

Chattanooga firefighters are continuing to help in the ongoing response to the devastating flooding in Newport and Unicoi, Tn.

Battalion Chief Ashley May and Captain Brad Freeman are overseeing task force teams conducting rescues in Newport. Firefighters are taking part in those rescue missions, getting people out of homes and cars.

Meanwhile, CFD Operations Chief Rick Boatwright is working with the state incident management team in Unicoi, helping coordinate the massive response happening there. They all have little to no sleep, but are focused on saving lives alongside other agencies.

Officials said, "We can’t fathom what these first responders are seeing and having to deal with or the unimaginable things that impacted families are now facing, but we continue to pray for everyone involved. We are also thankful that CFD personnel have the knowledge, skills, training and experience to provide assistance in major disasters."