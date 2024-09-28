Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Fire Department Assisting With Rescues In Newport And Unicoi

  • Saturday, September 28, 2024

Chattanooga firefighters are continuing to help in the ongoing response to the devastating flooding in Newport and Unicoi, Tn.

Battalion Chief Ashley May and Captain Brad Freeman are overseeing task force teams conducting rescues in Newport. Firefighters are taking part in those rescue missions, getting people out of homes and cars.

Meanwhile, CFD Operations Chief Rick Boatwright is working with the state incident management team in Unicoi, helping coordinate the massive response happening there. They all have little to no sleep, but are focused on saving lives alongside other agencies.

Officials said, "We can’t fathom what these first responders are seeing and having to deal with or the unimaginable things that impacted families are now facing, but we continue to pray for everyone involved. We are also thankful that CFD personnel have the knowledge, skills, training and experience to provide assistance in major disasters."

Latest Headlines
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
  • Sports
  • 9/28/2024
Baylor's Addy Cotter Wins McCallie Invitational
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/28/2024
Complete Results From McCallie Invitational
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/28/2024
TBI Establishes Hotline To Coordinate Missing Persons Reports In East Tennessee Flood Emergency
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2024
Chattanooga Fire Department Assisting With Rescues In Newport And Unicoi
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2024
USPS Announces Temporary Suspensions At Select Post Offices
  • Breaking News
  • 9/28/2024
Breaking News
President Biden Approves Emergency Declaration For Tennessee
  • 9/28/2024

FEMA announced on Saturday that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Tennessee to supplement response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Helene ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/28/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BALLOU-PRITCHETT, ... more

Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
Tennessee National Guard Assists Emergency Responders In East Tennessee
  • 9/27/2024

The Tennessee National Guard is supporting state, county, and local emergency responders assisting areas in Tennessee impacted by severe flooding following the landfall of Hurricane Helene. ... more

Breaking News
Pillar Construction Receives Contract To Build New Multi-Use Pavilion In East Ridge
  • 9/27/2024
IRONMAN Chattanooga Swim Cancelled
  • 9/27/2024
Many Streets Have Downed Trees, Flooding
  • 9/27/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/27/2024
CSB Releases Investigative Update Into Fatal TS USA Chemical Eruption
  • 9/26/2024
Opinion
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities - And Response (2)
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities - And Response (2)
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
A Vote For Kathy Lennon Is A Vote For Our Community
  • 9/28/2024
With Dressing On The Side - And Response
  • 9/28/2024
Questions For Mayor Kelly
  • 9/27/2024
Sports
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
  • 9/28/2024
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
Burgan, Potter Named Co-Champions At Tennessee Senior Match Play
  • 9/27/2024
Danny Green Picks Up 20th TGA Title At State Super Senior Match Play Marathon
Danny Green Picks Up 20th TGA Title At State Super Senior Match Play Marathon
  • 9/26/2024
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
Randy Smith: Prep Football And The Weather
  • 9/27/2024
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
Vols' Bru McCoy Added To 2024 Witten Man Of The Year Watch List
  • 9/26/2024
Happenings
Knights Of Columbus Soddy Daisy Chapter Awards HCSO Detective Mark Easterly The Margaret Chastain First Responder Award
Knights Of Columbus Soddy Daisy Chapter Awards HCSO Detective Mark Easterly The Margaret Chastain First Responder Award
  • 9/28/2024
Ringgold Haunted Depot Returns In October
Ringgold Haunted Depot Returns In October
  • 9/27/2024
Profiles Of Valor: Mercy Among Mortal Enemies
Profiles Of Valor: Mercy Among Mortal Enemies
  • 9/27/2024
“Cuttin' Up - An Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot Is At In-Town Gallery
“Cuttin' Up - An Exhibit Of Metal Sculpture By Denice Bizot Is At In-Town Gallery
  • 9/28/2024
East Ridge Fall Festival Will Go On As Planned For Saturday
East Ridge Fall Festival Will Go On As Planned For Saturday
  • 9/27/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/27/2024
Lee’s Shenanigans To Perform Shows Next Weekend
Lee’s Shenanigans To Perform Shows Next Weekend
  • 9/27/2024
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra Has Concert Oct. 7
Lee University’s Symphony Orchestra Has Concert Oct. 7
  • 9/27/2024
Tickets Sales Open For Centennial Scopes Play
  • 9/27/2024
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony Has Concert Oct. 13
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony Has Concert Oct. 13
  • 9/27/2024
Opinion
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities - And Response (2)
Councilwoman Coonrod: A Call To Confront The Violence Devastating Our Communities - And Response (2)
  • 9/27/2024
Honor Indigenous People On Moccasin Bend
  • 9/27/2024
A Vote For Kathy Lennon Is A Vote For Our Community
  • 9/28/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
Pinnacle Becomes Second Largest Bank In Chattanooga By Deposits, Adds More Local Dollars
  • 9/27/2024
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
Tennessee Unemployment Rates Are Below 5% In All But 3 Counties
  • 9/26/2024
Annual Pro Bono Night To Recognize Legal Excellence In The Chattanooga Region
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
  • 9/26/2024
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
  • 9/26/2024
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
  • 9/26/2024
Living Well
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
  • 9/27/2024
Erlanger Celebrates 500th Procedure For Stroke Prevention In Patients With AFib
  • 9/27/2024
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
Grand Opening Of New James A. Henry Community YMCA Celebrated
  • 9/26/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
Bob Tamasy: There’s Knowing – And Then There’s Truly Believing
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
Obituaries
Sandra Elzata Moore
Sandra Elzata Moore
  • 9/28/2024
Lois Marie Suttles
Lois Marie Suttles
  • 9/28/2024
Charles Wesley Seymore, Jr.
Charles Wesley Seymore, Jr.
  • 9/27/2024