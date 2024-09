Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS ADAMS, LLOYD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 11/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CHRISTOPHER, LAINE MICHELE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/25/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE COLLENS, DOMINQUE ALONZO

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/25/1988

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DONAHUE, KIANA NESHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PUBLIC INTOXICATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HINES, EARL NMN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/30/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT) HOLLAND, TREY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/24/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SIMPLE ASSAULT JONES, RODRIQUEZ DAVAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/01/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ATTEMPT(ED 2ND DEGREE MURDER) JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEFFEW, BRANDON EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/24/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MALONE, BRANDON JOEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/03/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION HARASSMENT MCDONALD, DONALD HEATH

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/04/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REMSON, KENNETH PHIL

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/16/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) SANCHEZ, BRAYAN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/01/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERS, JAMES ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FENTANYL

POSS OF DRUG PARAPERNALIA SHAW, OLIVIA MARIZA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/14/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSUALT SHAW, PATRICE ANN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/26/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 07/16/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/13/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPA STEELE, MICHAEL CHANDLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/26/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNDERWOOD, EDDY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 01/22/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED URIAS ELICIO, GABRIEL VASQUEZ

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/02/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION