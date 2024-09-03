Latest Headlines

Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning

  • Tuesday, September 3, 2024
A traffic crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 killed two people and injured a child early Tuesday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 2:11 a.m. to a traffic crash near 580 Interstate 75 north involving multiple vehicles. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the drivers of two vehicles and a child passenger with life-threatening injuries.

CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Nissan Sentra, a 37-year-old woman, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 -- traveling south in the northbound lanes.
A Honda Accord, driven by a 65-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and was struck head-on by the Nissan Sentra. The Honda spun out after impact with the wrong way vehicle and was struck a second time by a tractor-trailer.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the child, a passenger in the Nissan, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Nissan and Honda died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.
Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2024
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Firearm Recovered And Student Arrested At East Hamilton Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Female Inmate Found Unresponsive At The Jail And Later Dies; Fentanyl Found Nearby
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
SportSpot Opens To Test Concept For Future Of Riverfront Parks Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2024
  • 9/5/2024

Here are the top Hamilton County School salaries for 2024: more

Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
  • 9/3/2024

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection with a June 21 attack on a fellow motorist. Rodriquez Davar Jones, 31, of 404 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted second-degree murder. ... more

Female Inmate Found Unresponsive At The Jail And Later Dies; Fentanyl Found Nearby
  • 9/3/2024

A female inmate was found unresponsive at the Hamilton County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon and later died. Suspected fentanyl was located nearby. At approximately 12:20 p.m., Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Wilcox Boulevard Monday Night
  • 9/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/3/2024
Authorities Investigating Shooting In Rossville Friday Night
  • 9/2/2024
Man Shot On O'Rear Street Sunday Evening
  • 9/2/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/2/2024
Opinion
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years! Chattanoogan YEAH! Go Chattanoogan - And Response (5)
  • 9/2/2024
We Are All In The Same Boat
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years Of Chattanoogan.com - And Responses (7)
  • 9/1/2024
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign - And Response
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign - And Response
  • 8/31/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT's Thornton Having Fun Again
Dan Fleser: UT's Thornton Having Fun Again
  • 9/3/2024
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
  • 9/3/2024
#15 Vols Locked In On Primetime Battle With #24 NC State
#15 Vols Locked In On Primetime Battle With #24 NC State
  • 9/3/2024
Paul Payne: Golf Enthusiasts Should Thank John Wilson
Paul Payne: Golf Enthusiasts Should Thank John Wilson
  • 9/3/2024
Vols' Iamaleava Tabbed As SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week
Vols' Iamaleava Tabbed As SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week
  • 9/2/2024
Happenings
CHA ART SPACE Debuts New Juried Exhibition "SUMMER" At Chattanooga Airport
CHA ART SPACE Debuts New Juried Exhibition "SUMMER" At Chattanooga Airport
  • 9/3/2024
Doug Daugherty: Comic Books, Enterprise, And My Dad’s Cigar Brainerd (Circa 1960)
  • 9/3/2024
Stacey Alexander: Junkyard Blues - Amateur Gumshoe Solves Case
  • 9/1/2024
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Announces Arrival Of “A Sailor’s Son”
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Announces Arrival Of “A Sailor’s Son”
  • 9/3/2024
First Friday Sept. 6 At Area 61 Gallery Features Erica Moreland
First Friday Sept. 6 At Area 61 Gallery Features Erica Moreland
  • 9/3/2024
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Wraps Up 2024 Season: Seeks Community Feedback With Survey
  • 9/3/2024
Live Music In A Retro 50’s Barbershop
Live Music In A Retro 50’s Barbershop
  • 9/2/2024
Area Songwriters Are Finalists In The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Are Finalists In The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 9/1/2024
The Wilson Springs Hotel And Conrad Moore Play At HiFi Clyde's Oct. 18
  • 9/3/2024
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
  • 8/30/2024
Opinion
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years! Chattanoogan YEAH! Go Chattanoogan - And Response (5)
  • 9/2/2024
We Are All In The Same Boat
  • 9/3/2024
Dining
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Browns Ferry Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 9/3/2024
Market Street Partners To Host Event For Chattanooga-Area Nonprofit Leaders
Market Street Partners To Host Event For Chattanooga-Area Nonprofit Leaders
  • 9/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 1.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/3/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 22-28
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/29/2024
Student Scene
United Way Launches Youth United Program To Empower Students Through Leadership And Service
United Way Launches Youth United Program To Empower Students Through Leadership And Service
  • 9/3/2024
CSCC Workforce Development Department Celebrates Electrical Apprentices
CSCC Workforce Development Department Celebrates Electrical Apprentices
  • 9/3/2024
Dr. Arthur B. Laffer To Present Talk On U.S. Tax Policy At UTC Oct. 3
Dr. Arthur B. Laffer To Present Talk On U.S. Tax Policy At UTC Oct. 3
  • 9/3/2024
Living Well
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
  • 8/31/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
  • 8/30/2024
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
  • 8/29/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
  • 9/2/2024
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Program Is Sept. 9
  • 8/31/2024
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
  • 8/29/2024
Outdoors
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
  • 8/31/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Sept. 9
  • 8/30/2024
Chattanooga Hockey Presents Grand Re-Opening Celebration Sept. 8
  • 8/29/2024
Travel
Vines And Views: Discover Oregon’s Tualatin Valley And Beyond
Vines And Views: Discover Oregon’s Tualatin Valley And Beyond
  • 9/2/2024
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
  • 8/31/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
  • 8/29/2024
Church
Lutes Named New Lee Campus Pastor
Lutes Named New Lee Campus Pastor
  • 9/3/2024
Dennis Norwood: “The Forge” Is A Must See
Dennis Norwood: “The Forge” Is A Must See
  • 9/2/2024
Linda Waterman To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Sept. 26 At The Walden Club
Linda Waterman To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Sept. 26 At The Walden Club
  • 9/3/2024
Obituaries
Rebecca Kay Williams
Rebecca Kay Williams
  • 9/3/2024
Carolyn Mills Robinson
Carolyn Mills Robinson
  • 9/3/2024
Caroline Massey Palmgren
Caroline Massey Palmgren
  • 9/3/2024