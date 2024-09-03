Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning

A traffic crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-75 killed two people and injured a child early Tuesday morning.





Chattanooga Police responded at 2:11 a.m. to a traffic crash near 580 Interstate 75 north involving multiple vehicles. When the officers arrived at the scene, they found the drivers of two vehicles and a child passenger with life-threatening injuries.





CPD's Traffic Unit responded to conduct the investigation.





The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Nissan Sentra, a 37-year-old woman, was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 -- traveling south in the northbound lanes.A Honda Accord, driven by a 65-year-old man, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 and was struck head-on by the Nissan Sentra. The Honda spun out after impact with the wrong way vehicle and was struck a second time by a tractor-trailer.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded. EMS transported the child, a passenger in the Nissan, to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The drivers of the Nissan and Honda died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues.