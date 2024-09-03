Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection with a June 21 attack on a fellow motorist.

Rodriquez Davar Jones, 31, of 404 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they responded to an aggravated assault at 2413 4th Ave. They found a man bleeding from the head and arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The man told police that a black Hyundai sedan was behind him blowing his horn so he said he motioned for the vehicle to pass him. He said the driver of the Hyundai got out of his vehicle and approached him.

He then began to punch the other driver with a closed fist. The man in the car said he reached for a machete that was with his garden tools. He said when they both were outside their cars that the Hyundai driver took the machete away from him and began hitting him with it.

Police said they found video of the incident on the city's Real Time Intelligence system.

The man who was beaten got a partial tag number and police were able to learn the full number. It was traced to a woman, who was in the Hyundai at the time of the attack. The vehicle was located at 513 Latimore St.

Police said video showed blood on the trunk of the Hyundai, but the female passenger said she later wiped it off.

The woman said that her boyfriend, Jones, had become angry and then assaulted the other driver.

She said she did not know the whereabouts of Jones. Police were eventually able to find him. He had several outstanding warrants.

Police said the wounds to the victim were so serious that he could have died.