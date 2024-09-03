Latest Headlines

Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist

  • Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Rodriquez Jones
Rodriquez Jones

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection with a June 21 attack on a fellow motorist.

Rodriquez Davar Jones, 31, of 404 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Police said they responded to an aggravated assault at 2413 4th Ave. They found a man bleeding from the head and arm. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The man told police that a black Hyundai sedan was behind him blowing his horn so he said he motioned for the vehicle to pass him. He said the driver of the Hyundai got out of his vehicle and approached him.

He then began to punch the other driver with a closed fist. The man in the car said he reached for a machete that was with his garden tools. He said when they both were outside their cars that the Hyundai driver took the machete away from him and began hitting him with it.

Police said they found video of the incident on the city's Real Time Intelligence system.

The man who was beaten got a partial tag number and police were able to learn the full number. It was traced to a woman, who was in the Hyundai at the time of the attack. The vehicle was located at 513 Latimore St.

Police said video showed blood on the trunk of the Hyundai, but the female passenger said she later wiped it off.

The woman said that her boyfriend, Jones, had become angry and then assaulted the other driver.

She said she did not know the whereabouts of Jones. Police were eventually able to find him. He had several outstanding warrants.

Police said the wounds to the victim were so serious that he could have died.

Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
  • Sports
  • 9/3/2024
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Firearm Recovered And Student Arrested At East Hamilton Middle School
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Wrong-Way Driver Causes Fatal Traffic Crash On I-75 Early Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Female Inmate Found Unresponsive At The Jail And Later Dies; Fentanyl Found Nearby
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
SportSpot Opens To Test Concept For Future Of Riverfront Parks Friday
  • Breaking News
  • 9/3/2024
Breaking News
Top Hamilton County School Salaries 2024
  • 9/5/2024

Here are the top Hamilton County School salaries for 2024: more

Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
Man Charged With Machete Attack Against Another Motorist
  • 9/3/2024

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection with a June 21 attack on a fellow motorist. Rodriquez Davar Jones, 31, of 404 Tunnel Blvd., is charged with attempted second-degree murder. ... more

Female Inmate Found Unresponsive At The Jail And Later Dies; Fentanyl Found Nearby
  • 9/3/2024

A female inmate was found unresponsive at the Hamilton County Detention Center on Saturday afternoon and later died. Suspected fentanyl was located nearby. At approximately 12:20 p.m., Hamilton ... more

Breaking News
Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Wilcox Boulevard Monday Night
  • 9/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/3/2024
Authorities Investigating Shooting In Rossville Friday Night
  • 9/2/2024
Man Shot On O'Rear Street Sunday Evening
  • 9/2/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/2/2024
Opinion
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years! Chattanoogan YEAH! Go Chattanoogan - And Response (5)
  • 9/2/2024
We Are All In The Same Boat
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years Of Chattanoogan.com - And Responses (7)
  • 9/1/2024
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign - And Response
Fentanyl Awareness/Overdose Awareness Billboard Campaign - And Response
  • 8/31/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT's Thornton Having Fun Again
Dan Fleser: UT's Thornton Having Fun Again
  • 9/3/2024
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
Randy Smith: Observations From CFB Week 1
  • 9/3/2024
#15 Vols Locked In On Primetime Battle With #24 NC State
#15 Vols Locked In On Primetime Battle With #24 NC State
  • 9/3/2024
Paul Payne: Golf Enthusiasts Should Thank John Wilson
Paul Payne: Golf Enthusiasts Should Thank John Wilson
  • 9/3/2024
Vols' Iamaleava Tabbed As SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week
Vols' Iamaleava Tabbed As SEC Co-Freshman Of The Week
  • 9/2/2024
Happenings
CHA ART SPACE Debuts New Juried Exhibition "SUMMER" At Chattanooga Airport
CHA ART SPACE Debuts New Juried Exhibition "SUMMER" At Chattanooga Airport
  • 9/3/2024
Doug Daugherty: Comic Books, Enterprise, And My Dad’s Cigar Brainerd (Circa 1960)
  • 9/3/2024
Stacey Alexander: Junkyard Blues - Amateur Gumshoe Solves Case
  • 9/1/2024
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Announces Arrival Of “A Sailor’s Son”
Sculpture Fields At Montague Park Announces Arrival Of “A Sailor’s Son”
  • 9/3/2024
First Friday Sept. 6 At Area 61 Gallery Features Erica Moreland
First Friday Sept. 6 At Area 61 Gallery Features Erica Moreland
  • 9/3/2024
Entertainment
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Wraps Up 2024 Season: Seeks Community Feedback With Survey
  • 9/3/2024
Live Music In A Retro 50’s Barbershop
Live Music In A Retro 50’s Barbershop
  • 9/2/2024
Area Songwriters Are Finalists In The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
Area Songwriters Are Finalists In The Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
  • 9/1/2024
The Wilson Springs Hotel And Conrad Moore Play At HiFi Clyde's Oct. 18
  • 9/3/2024
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
Reflection Riding Announces Fall 2024 Campfire Concert Series
  • 8/30/2024
Opinion
Too Many Chiefs And Not Enough Indians - And Response
  • 9/3/2024
25 Years! Chattanoogan YEAH! Go Chattanoogan - And Response (5)
  • 9/2/2024
We Are All In The Same Boat
  • 9/3/2024
Dining
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Cajun Vending Of Houma
  • 8/23/2024
2 Restaurants In 1 Opening At Hamilton Place
  • 8/15/2024
Business
Browns Ferry Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling And Maintenance Outage
  • 9/3/2024
Market Street Partners To Host Event For Chattanooga-Area Nonprofit Leaders
Market Street Partners To Host Event For Chattanooga-Area Nonprofit Leaders
  • 9/3/2024
Gas Prices Drop 1.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/3/2024
Real Estate
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
John Shearer: Revisiting My Old Duplex Home
  • 8/25/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 22-28
  • 8/29/2024
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/29/2024
Student Scene
United Way Launches Youth United Program To Empower Students Through Leadership And Service
United Way Launches Youth United Program To Empower Students Through Leadership And Service
  • 9/3/2024
CSCC Workforce Development Department Celebrates Electrical Apprentices
CSCC Workforce Development Department Celebrates Electrical Apprentices
  • 9/3/2024
Dr. Arthur B. Laffer To Present Talk On U.S. Tax Policy At UTC Oct. 3
Dr. Arthur B. Laffer To Present Talk On U.S. Tax Policy At UTC Oct. 3
  • 9/3/2024
Living Well
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
Parents Of Children Lost To Fentanyl Overdoses Seek To Raise Awareness
  • 8/31/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
Morning Pointe Senior Living Communities To Celebrate National Assisted Living Week Sept. 8-14
  • 8/30/2024
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
Erlanger Hires Dr. Rachel Murray And Reopens Medical Mall Dermatology Office
  • 8/29/2024
Memories
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
  • 9/2/2024
Chattanooga Area Historical Association Program Is Sept. 9
  • 8/31/2024
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
UTC Special Collections Receives Grant To Digitize Historic Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Records
  • 8/29/2024
Outdoors
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
Ribbon-Cutting Celebrates Opening Of The Corbettas At Enterprise Disc Golf Course
  • 8/31/2024
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets Sept. 9
  • 8/30/2024
Chattanooga Hockey Presents Grand Re-Opening Celebration Sept. 8
  • 8/29/2024
Travel
Vines And Views: Discover Oregon’s Tualatin Valley And Beyond
Vines And Views: Discover Oregon’s Tualatin Valley And Beyond
  • 9/2/2024
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
Cool Things To Do For Southern Californians 48: San Gabriel Valley
  • 8/31/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Reveals Key Insights From Music Venue Economic Impact Study
  • 8/29/2024
Church
Lutes Named New Lee Campus Pastor
Lutes Named New Lee Campus Pastor
  • 9/3/2024
Dennis Norwood: “The Forge” Is A Must See
Dennis Norwood: “The Forge” Is A Must See
  • 9/2/2024
Linda Waterman To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Sept. 26 At The Walden Club
Linda Waterman To Speak At SCWN Marketplace Luncheon Sept. 26 At The Walden Club
  • 9/3/2024
Obituaries
Rebecca Kay Williams
Rebecca Kay Williams
  • 9/3/2024
Carolyn Mills Robinson
Carolyn Mills Robinson
  • 9/3/2024
Caroline Massey Palmgren
Caroline Massey Palmgren
  • 9/3/2024