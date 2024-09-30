Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY

407 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041728

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



BOLDING, WESLEY E

6014 CHAMPION ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA

1213 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



DIAMOND, STEVEN ANDREW

100 BRUNETTE ST ROME, 30161

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



GANNON, CURETON HAYES

612 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GASPAR, JUAN ANDRES

3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

9833 VINE STREET Soddy Daisy, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



JUAREZ RAMIREZ, GALDINO

2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN

HOMELESS ON HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE

6317 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 374212329

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT



LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

568 COUNTY ROAD 754 RICEVILLE, 37370

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



MCNABB, JOHNNY

ROSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



PARKS, PRESTON CHASE

10118 SCENIC VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN

1000 Hillcrest Rd Hixson, 373432119

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)PINEDA, GERARDO665 FREEWILL ROAD NW APT G CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTINGPOSSESSION OF FENTANYLDRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425STEPHENS, LYNN L1106 ESCALON DR ROSSVILLE, 307411113Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON3005 1//2 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071606Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAYLOR, ALEXIA C8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LN Chattanooga, 374215045Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWARREN, DUSTYN69 WILLIAM PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30752Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:

BOLDING, WESLEY E

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/22/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/07/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY DIAMOND, STEVEN ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) GANNON, CURETON HAYES

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/17/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR, JUAN ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 03/13/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 12/22/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/02/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/07/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PARKS, PRESTON CHASE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/20/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) STEPHENS, LYNN L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/13/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WARREN, DUSTYN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)







