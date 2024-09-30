Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 30, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY 
407 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041728 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BOLDING, WESLEY E 
6014 CHAMPION ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA 
1213 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BRANUM, AARON WAYNE 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIAMOND, STEVEN ANDREW 
100 BRUNETTE ST ROME, 30161 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

GANNON, CURETON HAYES 
612 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GASPAR, JUAN ANDRES 
3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD 
9833 VINE STREET Soddy Daisy, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

JUAREZ RAMIREZ, GALDINO 
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN 
HOMELESS ON HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE 
6317 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 374212329 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH 
568 COUNTY ROAD 754 RICEVILLE, 37370 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN 
HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

MCNABB, JOHNNY 
ROSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PARKS, PRESTON CHASE 
10118 SCENIC VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN 
1000 Hillcrest Rd Hixson, 373432119 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

PINEDA, GERARDO 
665 FREEWILL ROAD NW APT G CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425

STEPHENS, LYNN L 
1106 ESCALON DR ROSSVILLE, 307411113 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON 
3005 1//2 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071606 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR, ALEXIA C 
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LN Chattanooga, 374215045 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WARREN, DUSTYN 
69 WILLIAM PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

