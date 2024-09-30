Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ARMSTRONG, MYER KEY
407 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041728
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BOLDING, WESLEY E
6014 CHAMPION ROAD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
1213 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214234
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
DIAMOND, STEVEN ANDREW
100 BRUNETTE ST ROME, 30161
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
GANNON, CURETON HAYES
612 N CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GASPAR, JUAN ANDRES
3911 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
9833 VINE STREET Soddy Daisy, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
JUAREZ RAMIREZ, GALDINO
2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN
HOMELESS ON HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
6317 WALDEN AVE Chattanooga, 374212329
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
568 COUNTY ROAD 754 RICEVILLE, 37370
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MCNABB, JOHNNY
ROSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PARKS, PRESTON CHASE
10118 SCENIC VIEW DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
1000 Hillcrest Rd Hixson, 373432119
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
PINEDA, GERARDO
665 FREEWILL ROAD NW APT G CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY SHOPLIFTING
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
STEPHENS, LYNN L
1106 ESCALON DR ROSSVILLE, 307411113
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON
3005 1//2 12TH AVE Chattanooga, 374071606
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, ALEXIA C
8201 THRUSH HOLLOW LN Chattanooga, 374215045
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WARREN, DUSTYN
69 WILLIAM PARK DR FLINTSTONE, 30752
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BOLDING, WESLEY E
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BRANUM, AARON WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/07/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|DIAMOND, STEVEN ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|GANNON, CURETON HAYES
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/17/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GASPAR, JUAN ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HUTCHESON, BRANDON EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/13/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|LECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/22/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|LOWE, MICHAEL JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/07/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|PARKS, PRESTON CHASE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|STEPHENS, LYNN L
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/13/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|STOUDEMIRE, BERNARD LABRON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|WARREN, DUSTYN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/29/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 100,000
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|