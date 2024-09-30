Fire Damages Apartment In Dalton Sunday Afternoon

An apartment in Dalton was damaged by fire late Sunday afternoon.



Dalton Fire Department units responded to a structure fire with reports of a possible woman trapped inside in an apartment at 1802 Beechland Place at approximately 4:19 p.m. Upon arrival of the first unit, smoke was visible and two crews entered the building, one for fire attack and one search. The fire was extinguished, and no victim was found in the search.



Firefighters found the occupant of the apartment was outside and sustained burns on his ear and arms. He also had evidence of smoke inhalation.



EMS transported the man to the hospital after initial treatment from fire personnel.



The fire started on a couch in the living room, but no cause could be determined after investigation.

The apartment sustained an estimated $60,000 worth of fire and heat damage to the living room, kitchen and hallway.