Latest Headlines

VIDEO: Goats Removed From Maclellan Island Ahead Of Higher Water Levels

  • Monday, September 30, 2024

Six goats and a dog were removed from Maclellan Island on Monday afternoon ahead of the increased water flow of the Tennessee River as a result of flooding in East Tennessee.

The goats were on the island to eradicate invasive plants.

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: Goats Removed From Maclellan Island Ahead Of Higher Water Levels
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
East Ridge To induct 10 Into Pioneers' Athletic Hall Of Fame
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2024
Baylor, McCallie Still 1-2 In TSWA Poll Going Into Rivalry Game
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/30/2024
Catoosa County Firefighters Deployed On Search & Rescue Mission In Hurricane Ravaged Southeast Georgia
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
Senator Blackburn, Governor Lee, Rep. Harshbarger Survey Storm Damage In East Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
Fire Damages Apartment In Dalton Sunday Afternoon
  • Breaking News
  • 9/30/2024
Breaking News
Catoosa County Firefighters Deployed On Search & Rescue Mission In Hurricane Ravaged Southeast Georgia
  • 9/30/2024

Catoosa County Fire Department firefighters and equipment are assisting the rescue and disaster relief efforts underway in Coffee County, Georgia in the wake of hurricane Helene. So far ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/30/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/30/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMSTRONG, ... more

Breaking News
Tennessee Has 5 State Bridges Destroyed By Helene, 14 Others Closed
Tennessee Has 5 State Bridges Destroyed By Helene, 14 Others Closed
  • 9/29/2024
Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Assisting Rescue Efforts In East Tennessee
Tennessee Guardsmen Continue Assisting Rescue Efforts In East Tennessee
  • 9/29/2024
TVA Releasing Over 450,000 Gallons Per Second Toward Chattanooga
  • 9/29/2024
2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire Sunday Morning
2 Families Displaced By Duplex Fire Sunday Morning
  • 9/29/2024
Winfield Dunn, 43rd Governor Of Tennessee, Passes Away
  • 9/29/2024
Opinion
Governor Winfield Dunn Was One Of A Kind
  • 9/29/2024
Stop Executions
  • 9/30/2024
Debates - What Is The Truth? - And Response
  • 9/29/2024
Urgent Appeal To Register And Vote
  • 9/29/2024
A Vote For Kathy Lennon Is A Vote For Our Community
  • 9/28/2024
Sports
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
Mixed Emotions Fill Henley Brothers in Defending Moccasin Bend Senior Four-Ball Title
  • 9/29/2024
Finally! Mocs Get First Football Win Of Season
  • 9/29/2024
Chattanooga FC Wins 5-1 At Toronto FC II
  • 9/29/2024
UTC Soccer Drops 1-0 Match At Home
  • 9/29/2024
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
Golf Notebook: Return of Presidents Cup To Montreal Stirs Fond Memories For Brent Henley
  • 9/28/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: 3 Sisters Music Festival
Life With Ferris: 3 Sisters Music Festival
  • 9/30/2024
Mix 104.1 To Host Hurricane Relief Remote Broadcast Tuesday
Mix 104.1 To Host Hurricane Relief Remote Broadcast Tuesday
  • 9/30/2024
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Gran And The Monkey Man
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Gran And The Monkey Man
  • 9/30/2024
PHOTOS: 100th Anniversary Of Washington Hills Community Center
PHOTOS: 100th Anniversary Of Washington Hills Community Center
  • 9/30/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/30/2024
Entertainment
Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Returns Friday
Quiet City Pop-Up Concert Series Returns Friday
  • 9/30/2024
Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO ‘Flies’ Into Town During Hispanic Heritage Month
Cirque Du Soleil’s OVO ‘Flies’ Into Town During Hispanic Heritage Month
  • 9/30/2024
Songwriting For Veterans Will Be Oct. 8
Songwriting For Veterans Will Be Oct. 8
  • 9/29/2024
Local Artist Named Finalist In Songwriting Contest
Local Artist Named Finalist In Songwriting Contest
  • 9/28/2024
Tickets Sales Open For Centennial Scopes Play
  • 9/27/2024
Opinion
Governor Winfield Dunn Was One Of A Kind
  • 9/29/2024
Stop Executions
  • 9/30/2024
Debates - What Is The Truth? - And Response
  • 9/29/2024
Dining
Hoptown Opens 2nd Location On Rossville Avenue; Mean Jeen’s To Serve Highland Park
  • 9/23/2024
Chattanooga Food Center Hosts Inaugural Good Food Fair
  • 9/17/2024
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
Red Bank “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 20
  • 9/16/2024
Business
USDOT Official Alasdair Cain To Keynote "Chattanooga Connect 2024" Conference
USDOT Official Alasdair Cain To Keynote "Chattanooga Connect 2024" Conference
  • 9/30/2024
Chattanooga Fire To Hold Community Event Oct. 5 For Fire Prevention Week
Chattanooga Fire To Hold Community Event Oct. 5 For Fire Prevention Week
  • 9/30/2024
ChaTech Announces Winners Of 2024 TechX Awards
  • 9/30/2024
Real Estate
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
The Raines Group Celebrates 40 Years
  • 9/26/2024
Realtor Safety Month: Tips For Commercial Realtors
  • 9/26/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Sept. 19-25
  • 9/26/2024
Student Scene
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
Celebrating McCallie School’s 119-Year History: Founders Day 2024
  • 9/26/2024
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
Lee Nursing Graduates Achieve Perfect Score On National Exams
  • 9/26/2024
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
Dr. Yvette Stewart To Join UTC As Literacy Director
  • 9/26/2024
Living Well
Health Department To Begin Offering Flu Vaccines Oct. 1
  • 9/30/2024
Partners In Hope Event Will Be Thursday
  • 9/30/2024
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
Blood Assurance Announces Hurricane Helene Disrupts Blood Supply; Donors Needed Now
  • 9/27/2024
Memories
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
Memories Of Johnny Cash In Chattanooga
  • 9/25/2024
"Moccasin Bend: Beginnings And Endings" Program Hike Is Oct. 12
  • 9/26/2024
Cherokee National v. Georgia 1828-1838
  • 9/20/2024
Outdoors
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
8-Year-Old Local Jet Ski Racer To Compete At World Finals
  • 9/24/2024
Master Gardeners Of Hamilton County Host Fall Garden Festival
  • 9/24/2024
TFWC Considers License Fees At September Meeting
  • 9/23/2024
Travel
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
Exploring Kentucky Part 3: 48 Fast And Furious Hours In Bowling Green
  • 9/24/2024
Creative Discovery Museum Opens New Temporary Exhibit, ReImagine
  • 9/19/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Shares Inaugural Holiday Season Events
  • 9/23/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same
Bob Tamasy: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same
  • 9/30/2024
SMBC Celebrates 9th Pastoral Anniversary Oct. 20
  • 9/26/2024
"I'm Willing To Work: It Will Make A Difference" Is Sermon Title At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 9/25/2024
Obituaries
Carolyn Ann Hall
Carolyn Ann Hall
  • 9/30/2024
John Gale “Jack” Whitaker
John Gale “Jack” Whitaker
  • 9/30/2024
Donald “Donnie” H. Jones
Donald “Donnie” H. Jones
  • 9/30/2024