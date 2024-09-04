Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARBEE, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/09/1952
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
COLVIN, EVERETT JEROME
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/23/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DESCAMPS, BRYCE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • WORTHLESS CHECKS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
FRANCISCO, JEANETTE CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GARNER, AMBROCIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/15/1971
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/05/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRAG RACING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KANE, PRESTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAYMON, JOHNNY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLEBROOKS, CAMERON DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/11/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MYLES, BEJUAN JEANTAVIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHETT, JAREK DAEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
STEWART, TAKERRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/29/2005
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TATE, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS***MUST APPEAR***
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REVOKED FOR DUI
TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, MORGAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODRUFF, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT




