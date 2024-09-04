Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA

7752 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374163868

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BARBEE, RANDALL LEE

9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



COLVIN, EVERETT JEROME

2511 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062433

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR

7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163516

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



DESCAMPS, BRYCE ALAN

722 DIAMOND RIDGE DR CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

WORTHLESS CHECKS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY)



ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR



FRANCISCO, JEANETTE CAMILLE

412 VIA DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37042

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GALVEZ BRAVO, ROMAGNO

34006 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



GARNER, AMBROCIA

2331 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN

3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD

3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072107

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER

2712 N ORCHARDKNOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN

5614 LARRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



KANE, PRESTON EARL

2211 DIVIDING RIDGE CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LAYMON, JOHNNY ALLEN

836 EMORY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency:

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



MARROQUIN CHAVEZ, JOSE

DONT KNOW HIS NEW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL

4516 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163135

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MERRITT, ALBERT EARL

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MIDDLEBROOKS, CAMERON DEONTE

5106 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNL.

Here are the mug shots:

AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/16/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BARBEE, RANDALL LEE

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 01/09/1952

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS COLVIN, EVERETT JEROME

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 09/23/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON DESCAMPS, BRYCE ALAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/19/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

WORTHLESS CHECKS

THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY) ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/24/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR FRANCISCO, JEANETTE CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/14/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GARNER, AMBROCIA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/15/1971

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/04/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/05/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE KANE, PRESTON EARL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/20/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LAYMON, JOHNNY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/19/1981

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/29/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MERRITT, ALBERT EARL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/11/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY MIDDLEBROOKS, CAMERON DEONTE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/11/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON MYLES, BEJUAN JEANTAVIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 03/17/1984

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRITCHETT, JAREK DAEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/11/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT) RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/16/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT STEWART, TAKERRA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/29/2005

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF TATE, HANNAH ALEXIS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/01/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS***MUST APPEAR***

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 12/03/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REVOKED FOR DUI TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 06/14/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/20/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) WILSON, MORGAN TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 08/17/1994

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, ANTONIO DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONMYLES, BEJUAN JEANTAVIO1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPASS, DONNIE NATHANIELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPEREZ PEREZ, JERAMIAS ISRAELUNKNOWN ,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN2205 SEARLE ST Chattanooga, 374063922Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRITCHETT, JAREK DAEQUAN9214 VOLANS LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULTSTEWART, TAKERRA2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTATE, HANNAH ALEXIS730 MISTY RIDGE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffSTATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS***MUST APPEAR***POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLTONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA424 BOOTH ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEREVOKED FOR DUITUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE2224 FLINTSHIRE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSWELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA630 NORTH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)WILSON, MORGAN TAYLOR403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WOODRUFF, ANTONIO DEJUAN2006 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT





