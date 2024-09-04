Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA
7752 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374163868
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BARBEE, RANDALL LEE
9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045806
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
COLVIN, EVERETT JEROME
2511 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062433
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
7504 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163516
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
DESCAMPS, BRYCE ALAN
722 DIAMOND RIDGE DR CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
WORTHLESS CHECKS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY)
ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
1305 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063570
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
FRANCISCO, JEANETTE CAMILLE
412 VIA DRIVE CLARKSVILLE, 37042
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GALVEZ BRAVO, ROMAGNO
34006 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
GARNER, AMBROCIA
2331 LEGGETT RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD
3404 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072107
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
2712 N ORCHARDKNOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN
5614 LARRY DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRAG RACING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
KANE, PRESTON EARL
2211 DIVIDING RIDGE CEMETARY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAYMON, JOHNNY ALLEN
836 EMORY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MARROQUIN CHAVEZ, JOSE
DONT KNOW HIS NEW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
4516 ROCKY RIVER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374163135
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIDDLEBROOKS, CAMERON DEONTE
5106 ELDRIDGE RD APT A HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
MYLES, BEJUAN JEANTAVIO
1920 GUNBARREL ROAD APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PEREZ PEREZ, JERAMIAS ISRAEL
UNKNOWN ,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN
2205 SEARLE ST Chattanooga, 374063922
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHETT, JAREK DAEQUAN
9214 VOLANS LANE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE
3301 PINEWOOD AVE APT 14 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
STEWART, TAKERRA
2602 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
TATE, HANNAH ALEXIS
730 MISTY RIDGE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS***MUST APPEAR***
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA
424 BOOTH ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REVOKED FOR DUI
TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
2224 FLINTSHIRE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
630 NORTH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WILSON, MORGAN TAYLOR
403 BELVOIR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODRUFF, ANTONIO DEJUAN
2006 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
Here are the mug shots:
|AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/16/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BARBEE, RANDALL LEE
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 01/09/1952
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|BYRD, JERRICK DEONTAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|COLVIN, EVERETT JEROME
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/23/1961
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DANFORTH, DIONTRE SHAKUR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|DESCAMPS, BRYCE ALAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/19/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- WORTHLESS CHECKS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (ALL OTHER LARCENY)
|
|ELLISON, DEANDRE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/24/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR
|
|FRANCISCO, JEANETTE CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/14/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GARNER, AMBROCIA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/15/1971
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|GASTINEAU, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/04/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GIFFORD, FRED RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/26/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, KENTRELL LEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/05/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRAG RACING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|KANE, PRESTON EARL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/20/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LAYMON, JOHNNY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/19/1981
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|MCWAIN, DUSTIN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/29/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MERRITT, ALBERT EARL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/11/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, CAMERON DEONTE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/11/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|MYLES, BEJUAN JEANTAVIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/29/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|PASS, DONNIE NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/17/1984
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|PHILLIPS, LARRY ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRITCHETT, JAREK DAEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/11/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL HOMICIDE (ATTEMPT)
|
|RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/29/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SPIVEY, KIMBERLY LEVETTE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/16/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ASSAULT
|
|STEWART, TAKERRA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/29/2005
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|TATE, HANNAH ALEXIS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/01/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS***MUST APPEAR***
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|TONEY, TERRANCE LARENTA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REVOKED FOR DUI
|
|TUCKER, YVONNE CHARMAINE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 06/14/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WELCH, JAQUITA CONHIA
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/20/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|WILSON, MORGAN TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/17/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODRUFF, ANTONIO DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/03/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|