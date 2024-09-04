Ivy Academy Student Arrested For Threat Against Chattanooga School For The Arts And Sciences

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences was notified on Wednesday by a school administrator of a group text message between students and a former student involving a threat to CSAS.



The student had posted several images of schematics for an explosive device, armor-piercing bullets, and requested help in getting a diagram or map of the school.



The former student who made these threats was identified as a current student at Ivy Academy. The HCSO SRD from CSAS and an HCSO SRD sergeant responded to Ivy Academy to interview the student. The student confessed to making the threat and was arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center without further incident.



At this time there is no active threat to either school's students or faculty.