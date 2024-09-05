Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, September 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BARNES, ALAN RICHARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BELJOUR, JERRICA LANADIYAH FINESS 
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BILLUPS, TAWON LABRON 
4808 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURGLARY

BLUFORD, ROBERT ANTHONY 
3018 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BODDIE, MYCHAELA DANIELLE 
5003 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

BONDS, DENNIS WILLIAM 
2112 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH 
3059 SALEM ROAD MANERAL BLUFF, 30538 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY 
8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BUTCHEE, JAWANNA N 
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN 
727 EST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112031 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA

DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE 
2110 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042636 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: CHATTANOOGA PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EASTERLY, TREVOR LANCE 
1382 W FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT 
1139 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063243 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON 
3831 WILCOXBLD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE 
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON 
1707 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HILL, KATHERINE REE 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379180974 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072807 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER 
8330 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435959 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

ISAAC, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ISON, CHANDLER RYANN 
9819 LESLIE SANDEGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373633119 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING

JACKSON-RUSSELL, NELLIE ANN 
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE 
UNEMPLOYED CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN 
1280 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, NATASHA NICOLE 
2020 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373117403 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, JEFFERY DALE 
HOMELESS CYPRESS INN, 384524201 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUPIED HAITATION

KENDRICK, SHOMARI LABELLE 
5501 FERNFIELD DR# 304 LOUSVILLE, 40219 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LAY, NAQUANN LEBRON 
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE 
8264 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435950 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT 
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NICHOLSON, AARON SETH 
177 ROCKYFORD SPUR TURTLETOWN, 37391 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTON, JEFFREY DEWAYNE 
4605 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN 
6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163205 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRICE, THOMAS JASON 
209 JACOB DYLAN LANE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN 
2001 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOG, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCHIFFER, ADAM D 
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37920 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY 
1138 1/2 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SMITH, CONSTANCE REBECKA 
923 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

SMITH, ETHEN ALEXANDER 
8229 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

STREETER, TRAVIS MAURICE 
6301 HIGHWAY 58 UNIT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 374111917 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
1010 GILLESPIE HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT 
6906 MAHLON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY 
727 EAST 11THY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

