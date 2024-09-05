Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
BELJOUR, JERRICA LANADIYAH FINESS
808 W 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BILLUPS, TAWON LABRON
4808 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BURGLARY
BLUFORD, ROBERT ANTHONY
3018 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BODDIE, MYCHAELA DANIELLE
5003 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
BONDS, DENNIS WILLIAM
2112 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH
3059 SALEM ROAD MANERAL BLUFF, 30538
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY
8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BUTCHEE, JAWANNA N
1521 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
727 EST 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112031
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
DAWKINS, ARSHUNDAE
2110 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042636
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: CHATTANOOGA PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EASTERLY, TREVOR LANCE
1382 W FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT
1139 OLD THATCHER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374063243
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON
3831 WILCOXBLD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
10405 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON
1707 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HILL, KATHERINE REE
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 379180974
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SHOPLIFTING
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
4118 13TH AVE HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374072807
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
8330 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435959
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
ISAAC, ASHLEY NICOLE
1024 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
9819 LESLIE SANDEGE DR OOLTEWAH, 373633119
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
JACKSON-RUSSELL, NELLIE ANN
2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE
UNEMPLOYED CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
1280 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON, NATASHA NICOLE
2020 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 373117403
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, JEFFERY DALE
HOMELESS CYPRESS INN, 384524201
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUPIED HAITATION
KENDRICK, SHOMARI LABELLE
5501 FERNFIELD DR# 304 LOUSVILLE, 40219
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LAY, NAQUANN LEBRON
1216 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
8264 ELLIE PLZ HIXSON, 373435950
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MCNEW, BRIAN SCOTT
HOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NICHOLSON, AARON SETH
177 ROCKYFORD SPUR TURTLETOWN, 37391
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTON, JEFFREY DEWAYNE
4605 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
PERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN
6212 STOCKTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163205
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PRICE, THOMAS JASON
209 JACOB DYLAN LANE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ROWE, DEANDRE KAILYNN
2001 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOG, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCHIFFER, ADAM D
HOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37920
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
1138 1/2 MISSISSIPPI AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SMITH, CONSTANCE REBECKA
923 15TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37341
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
SMITH, ETHEN ALEXANDER
8229 HARRISON BAY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
STREETER, TRAVIS MAURICE
6301 HIGHWAY 58 UNIT 1 CHATTANOOGA, 374111917
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
1010 GILLESPIE HOMELESS CHATTNOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT
6906 MAHLON DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
727 EAST 11THY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|BARNES, ALAN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 06/16/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BELJOUR, JERRICA LANADIYAH FINESS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BILLUPS, TAWON LABRON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/18/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- BURGLARY
|
|BLUFORD, ROBERT ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BODDIE, MYCHAELA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/05/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|BONDS, DENNIS WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/03/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/04/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BUTCHEE, JAWANNA N
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/03/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, NATASHA COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/26/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS DRUG PARA
|
|EASTERLY, TREVOR LANCE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/05/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ELLIOTT, BRAYLEN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/11/2005
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|ELLIS, JAYDIN DAMON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/06/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|ELLISON, KELVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARDEN, RODDAZE LABRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARVEY, VALARIE SHAWNTAYE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKS, KENNETH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 05/21/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HILL, KATHERINE REE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/11/1975
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|
|HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHLEY, NAI KIYON JATAVIUS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
|
|ISON, CHANDLER RYANN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|JOHNSON, DEANGELO CORDALE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/11/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, MEGAN KATHLEEN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/05/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, NATASHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 05/26/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, JEFFERY DALE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY- OCCUPIED HAITATION
|
|KENDRICK, SHOMARI LABELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|LAY, NAQUANN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|NICHOLSON, AARON SETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/06/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTON, JEFFREY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/22/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PERDUE, FREDDRICK CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/17/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PRICE, THOMAS JASON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/12/1980
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 07/16/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|SMITH, CONSTANCE REBECKA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)
|
|STREETER, TRAVIS MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/07/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/27/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 39170425
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITAKER, JOSHUA CLINT
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/15/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|WILKERSON, PHILIP WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2024
Charge(s):
|