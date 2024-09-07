Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 
1300 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE 
2705 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 374071251 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING

BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR 
6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VEHICULAR USE OF BICYCLE LANES PROHIBITED
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST

BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY 
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO 
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111904 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS 
1720 KENRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
5105 BULAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH 
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT 
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE 
12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS 
1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ 
1812 TUSKEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GRIFFITH, HANNAH GRACE 
12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT

HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH 
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD 
2847 MICHIGAN AVE CLEVELAND, 373125165 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENDERSON, TIMOTHY 
1719 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING

HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN 
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN 
1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071035 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING

JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE 
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES, RICHARD GENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY

KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE 
240 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE 
106 MCMILLION ST ROSSVILLE, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN 
312 GLADSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE 
825 MCDANIEL STATION ROAD S WEST CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

OWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE 
7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PETERSON, MATTHEW LEE 
4911 SARASOTA DR HIXSON, 373434524 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN 
159 DALBROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS 
4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA 
201 EADS ST APT 518 CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH 
777 PETTUS LANE NEWBERRY, 29108 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE 
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES 
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE 
3059 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA 
1111 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WINKLE, WILLIAM MACKENZIE 
3384 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • GAMBLING
BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENDERSON, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/08/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • GAMBLING
HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • GAMBLING
KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/04/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/19/2004
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY




