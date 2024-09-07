Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

1300 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE

2705 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 374071251

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING



BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR

6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VEHICULAR USE OF BICYCLE LANES PROHIBITED

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST



BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY

142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BONDS, DAVID

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111904

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS

1720 KENRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

5105 BULAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE

12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON



GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ

1812 TUSKEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GRIFFITH, HANNAH GRACE

12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT



HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD

2847 MICHIGAN AVE CLEVELAND, 373125165

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENDERSON, TIMOTHY

1719 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING



HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN

312 MCBRIEN RD APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN

1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071035

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING



JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE

2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JONES, RICHARD GENE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY



KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE

240 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE

106 MCMILLION ST ROSSVILLE, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN

312 GLADSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSS.

Here are the mug shots:

ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/09/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR) ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/28/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/23/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BONDS, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/31/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/24/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 10/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENDERSON, TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/08/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

GAMBLING KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 09/08/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/04/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE MORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/30/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION OWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/19/2004

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/05/1998

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/23/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/07/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEMORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE825 MCDANIEL STATION ROAD S WEST CALHOUN, 30701Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONOWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTYPETERSON, MATTHEW LEE4911 SARASOTA DR HIXSON, 373434524Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS DRIVINGROGERS, ALISHA LYNN159 DALBROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLERHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, DALTYN LUCAS4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA201 EADS ST APT 518 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH777 PETTUS LANE NEWBERRY, 29108Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE3059 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA1111 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWINKLE, WILLIAM MACKENZIE3384 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT





