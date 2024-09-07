Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1300 GROVE ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
2705 WOODSIDE ST Chattanooga, 374071251
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING
BINFORD, JUSTIN TAYLOR
6712 DIXIELAND DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
VEHICULAR USE OF BICYCLE LANES PROHIBITED
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
142 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BONDS, DAVID
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
BOSTON, MARTEZ MARIO
404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111904
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
1720 KENRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
5105 BULAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
5572 JEWEL RD APT 124 HARRISON, 37371
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CURRIE, JENNIFER LEIGHANNE
12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
1520 E 49TH ST Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ
1812 TUSKEEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GRIFFITH, HANNAH GRACE
12112 MARE CT SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
510 HEMPHILL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112910
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD
2847 MICHIGAN AVE CLEVELAND, 373125165
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENDERSON, TIMOTHY
1719 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041323
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING
HODGE, LAQUISHA ANN
312 MCBRIEN RD APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN
1812 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071035
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
GAMBLING
JONES, DEXTER DEWAYNE
2812 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071650
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, RICHARD GENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CAMPING ON PUBLIC PROPERTY
KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
240 WATER ST Chattanooga, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
LEE, KENNEDY TYRONE
106 MCMILLION ST ROSSVILLE, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN
312 GLADSTONE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE
825 MCDANIEL STATION ROAD S WEST CALHOUN, 30701
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
OWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE
7255 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PETERSON, MATTHEW LEE
4911 SARASOTA DR HIXSON, 373434524
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
159 DALBROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, AUSTIN CHANDLER
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
4612 NELL AVENUE SW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STAMPER, CODY DEWAUN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA
201 EADS ST APT 518 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH
777 PETTUS LANE NEWBERRY, 29108
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TRYON, GAVIN BLAKE
4350 PROSPECT CHURCH COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
8236 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
3059 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062648
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA
1111 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WINKLE, WILLIAM MACKENZIE
3384 SHADOWLAWN DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/09/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
|
|ALLEN, RICHARD TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/28/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- GAMBLING
|
|BIRT, TYRUS DEMETRAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/23/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BONDS, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|BOYKIN, NATHAN MATTHEWS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BRIDGES, DARRELL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/08/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWN, WILLIAM JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GEARING, JERMICHAEL LOUIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
|
|GORDON, TYLIN MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/31/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAITH, ANAYA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/24/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, LOGAN RONALD
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/08/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- GAMBLING
|
|HUDGINS, TRAMALE QUINN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- GAMBLING
|
|KELLEY, ANDREA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LEEK, CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/04/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|MORGAN, CHARLES WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/30/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|OWENS, DEASHA NICHOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/19/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, ALISHA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, DALTYN LUCAS
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/05/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SUTTON, ANIDINITA ANTWONISHA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|THOMPSON, ROBERT JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALBERT, KRISTOPHER JAMES
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILLIAMS, LAKEVIA NESHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/07/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2024
Charge(s):
|