Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT



CANCINO RUIZ, GILBERTO

1206 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CEPIN, MICHAEL ALLEN

504 FIRETHORN COURT VILLA RICA, 30180

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

835 SYLVAN DR Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, AMBER SIMONE

3812 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN

252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

9112 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE

5277 MOODY SAWYER RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GAY, JERRY ALLEN

8 SHILOH LANE LOT B TALLADAGA, 35160

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ETOWAH CO AL)



GOGGINS, BRIAN EDWARD

7143 TERESA ST BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



HINDMAN, DESTINY CHEYENNE

123 GRAVES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOLKEBOER, NICHOLAS R

3901 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



HOOD, WALTER JAMES

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE

19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



INGLE, THOMAS JAY

315 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



JUSTICE, ELIZABETH JOY

11107 BLAIR RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ-TOMAS, ALVARO

1702 SULLIVAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MAC ARTHUR, CAMERON JAMES

105 COUNTRY WOOD CIR NASHVILLE, 37214

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING



MCDANIEL, ZACHARY DEAN

1908 COLONIAL WAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MOORE, EDDIE

1100 S Highland Park Ave Chattanooga, 374044243

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



ORR, STEVIE EUGENE

238 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOX

INDECENT EXPOSURE



SMITH, AYANNA NICOLE

1953 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217170

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



STAFFORD, HILLARY DEE ANN

920 N 11TH ST LAFAYETTE, 47904

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE

727 E 11TH ST COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WILEY, SHERRY GAIL

Homeless Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT

CHILD NEGLECT CANCINO RUIZ, GILBERTO

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/26/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION CEPIN, MICHAEL ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 06/23/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/29/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, AMBER SIMONE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 05/23/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FERGUSON, HANNAH JO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 04/16/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/16/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GAY, JERRY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 12/26/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ETOWAH CO AL) GOGGINS, BRIAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/21/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HINDMAN, DESTINY CHEYENNE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/04/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HOLKEBOER, NICHOLAS R

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/07/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 11/03/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION JUSTICE, ELIZABETH JOY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-TOMAS, ALVARO

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/22/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MAC ARTHUR, CAMERON JAMES

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/12/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS DRIVING MCDANIEL, ZACHARY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/19/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MOORE, EDDIE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/30/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY ORR, STEVIE EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 06/06/1964

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOX

INDECENT EXPOSURE SMITH, AYANNA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/15/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/27/1991

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, SHERRY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 11/29/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



