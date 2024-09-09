Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|CANCINO RUIZ, GILBERTO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CEPIN, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, AMBER SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- EVADING ARREST
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GAY, JERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/26/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GOGGINS, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|HINDMAN, DESTINY CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HOLKEBOER, NICHOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JUSTICE, ELIZABETH JOY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ-TOMAS, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MAC ARTHUR, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/12/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|MCDANIEL, ZACHARY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MOORE, EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
|
|ORR, STEVIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOX
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
|
|SMITH, AYANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILEY, SHERRY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|