Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 9, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
2307 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064119
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT
CHILD NEGLECT

CANCINO RUIZ, GILBERTO
1206 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CEPIN, MICHAEL ALLEN
504 FIRETHORN COURT VILLA RICA, 30180
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
835 SYLVAN DR Chattanooga, 37411
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, AMBER SIMONE
3812 SALUDA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
252 BASS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213902
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
9112 VILLAGE WOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
5277 MOODY SAWYER RD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GAY, JERRY ALLEN
8 SHILOH LANE LOT B TALLADAGA, 35160
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ETOWAH CO AL)

GOGGINS, BRIAN EDWARD
7143 TERESA ST BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

HINDMAN, DESTINY CHEYENNE
123 GRAVES ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLKEBOER, NICHOLAS R
3901 RINGGOLD RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HOOD, WALTER JAMES
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE
19811 RIVER CANYON ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

INGLE, THOMAS JAY
315 PITTS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

JUSTICE, ELIZABETH JOY
11107 BLAIR RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-TOMAS, ALVARO
1702 SULLIVAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MAC ARTHUR, CAMERON JAMES
105 COUNTRY WOOD CIR NASHVILLE, 37214
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS DRIVING

MCDANIEL, ZACHARY DEAN
1908 COLONIAL WAY CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

MOORE, EDDIE
1100 S Highland Park Ave Chattanooga, 374044243
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

ORR, STEVIE EUGENE
238 DURHAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PUBLIC INTOX
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SMITH, AYANNA NICOLE
1953 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374217170
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STAFFORD, HILLARY DEE ANN
920 N 11TH ST LAFAYETTE, 47904
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE
727 E 11TH ST COMMUNITY KITCHEN CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, SHERRY GAIL
Homeless Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, ERICA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
  • CHILD NEGLECT
CANCINO RUIZ, GILBERTO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/26/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CEPIN, MICHAEL ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 06/23/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
DAVIS, ALVIN DONNELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/29/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, AMBER SIMONE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DEMOSS, JAKOB BINJUMIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 05/23/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FERGUSON, HANNAH JO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/16/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FLETCHER, COURTYUS DEQAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/16/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GAY, JERRY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 12/26/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ETOWAH CO AL)
GOGGINS, BRIAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/21/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
HINDMAN, DESTINY CHEYENNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/04/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLKEBOER, NICHOLAS R
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HUMPHRIES, CHARITY MAYCE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
JUSTICE, ELIZABETH JOY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/07/2002
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-TOMAS, ALVARO
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/22/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MAC ARTHUR, CAMERON JAMES
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/12/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
MCDANIEL, ZACHARY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MOORE, EDDIE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • SEXUAL BATTERY
ORR, STEVIE EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 06/06/1964
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOX
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
SMITH, AYANNA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
WHITTAKER, TALISHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/27/1991
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILEY, SHERRY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 11/29/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



