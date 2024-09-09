Latest Headlines

Gas Prices Fall 12.8 Cents In Chattanooga

  • Monday, September 9, 2024
Average gasoline prices in Chattanooga have fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.65 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Prices in Chattanooga are 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 61.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 4.5 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon- the lowest since early 2022.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.51 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.0g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon.
The lowest price in the state on Sunday was $2.39 while the highest was $3.60, a difference of $1.21 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.22 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:
September 9, 2023: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.80/g)
September 9, 2022: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)
September 9, 2021: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)
September 9, 2020: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
September 9, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)
September 9, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
September 9, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
September 9, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)
September 9, 2015: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
September 9, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Knoxville- $2.85, down 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.89.
State of Tennessee- $2.78, down 9.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.88.
Huntsville- $2.89, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.95. 

“Impressively, for the sixth straight week, gas prices have dropped to their lowest since winter. GasBuddy now counts 11 states and over 45,000 stations with gas prices below $3 per gallon,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We fully expect gas prices will continue to drop as Americans drive less with the onset of fall. With oil prices falling below $70 per barrel, their lowest since 2021, there’s solid room for gas prices and diesel to continue falling for some time. We expect the national average could fall below $3 per gallon as early as October for the first time since 2021, which would be music to the ears of motorists and certainly to politicians who are angling to be elected this fall.”
Latest Headlines
Vols' Iamaleava. Mays Earn SEC Honors In Win Over NC State
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Baylor Remains Atop TSWA DII-AAA Prep Football Poll
  • Prep Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Former Vol Christian Moore Likely To Miss Last Series
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
  • Sports
  • 9/9/2024
Fire At M & E Farms Causes Over $1 Million In Damages Early Monday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 9/9/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/9/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/9/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BAILEY, ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/9/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/8/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

Breaking News
Weston Wamp Defends $260 Million Bond Issue
  • 9/7/2024
Woman Arrested For Burglary At Westview Elementary School
Woman Arrested For Burglary At Westview Elementary School
  • 9/7/2024
Jon Jon Wesolowski Announces Candidacy For Chattanooga City Council District 9
  • 9/7/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/7/2024
Soddy Daisy To Add Soddy Lake Scenic Corridor
  • 9/6/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (5)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Send Overhead School Employees Back To The Classroom - And Response
  • 9/7/2024
Doug Daugherty: The Two Faces Of Pride
  • 9/6/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
Paul Payne: The Keep To Become The New Standard In Golf Course Excellence
  • 9/8/2024
Vols' Iamaleava. Mays Earn SEC Honors In Win Over NC State
  • 9/9/2024
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
Randy Smith: Nico Is Great...Vols' Defense Is Better
  • 9/9/2024
Former Vol Christian Moore Likely To Miss Last Series
  • 9/9/2024
Lookouts Drop Series Finale To Biscuits
  • 9/9/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
Life With Ferris: A Helpful Hand Up
  • 9/9/2024
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Schools, 1974 Events, TV Personalities, And Turning 65
  • 9/9/2024
Did You Know? Umbrage
Did You Know? Umbrage
  • 9/7/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/9/2024
PHOTOS: Mountaineer Folk Festival
PHOTOS: Mountaineer Folk Festival
  • 9/8/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 9/6/2024
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
Fred Gault: Back Into The TV Business At Channel 3
  • 9/5/2024
R.R. Williams Plays At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 18
  • 9/6/2024
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
Cohutta Song Fest Announces Songwriter Workshop
  • 9/5/2024
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
3 Sisters Festival Will Hit The Riverfront Oct. 4-5
  • 9/5/2024
Opinion
Put Metal Detectors In Schools - And Response (5)
  • 9/7/2024
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
Jerry Summers: Cart Before Horse?
  • 9/9/2024
School Resource Officers Are Critical
  • 9/9/2024
Dining
Crispy Cones Grand Opening Set For Sept. 13
  • 9/5/2024
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
Red Bank Fall Series “Food Truck Friday” Returns Sept. 6
  • 9/4/2024
Remembering Our Early Chinese Restaurants
  • 9/3/2024
Business
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
Junior League Of Chattanooga Announces 2024-25 Board Of Directors
  • 9/9/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/9/2024
Builtwell Bancorp, Inc., And Bradley County Financial Corp. Announce Merger Agreement
  • 9/5/2024
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Raise The Roof Luncheon Sept. 25
  • 9/5/2024
Kadi Brown: Prioritizing Safety - Realtor Protocols You Need To Know
  • 9/5/2024
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/4/2024
Student Scene
Fall Convocation To Begin Sunday At Lee
Fall Convocation To Begin Sunday At Lee
  • 9/5/2024
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Recognizes Eagle Scouts During Court Of Honor
  • 9/5/2024
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
Baylor Partners With Exchange Schools In 6 Countries
  • 9/5/2024
Living Well
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
Children’s Hospital Hosts FunFair Festival
  • 9/6/2024
Application Pick-Up for LIHEAP Will Begin Oct. 1
  • 9/6/2024
Erlanger To Host Look Good Feel Better Workshops For Women Undergoing Cancer Treatments
  • 9/5/2024
Memories
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
Poe’s Tavern Will Be Open Saturdays In September
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
Chattanooga Favorite, Floyd Cramer
  • 9/6/2024
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
John Shearer: Tracing Life Of City High Graduate After Perusing Her Very Old Scrapbook
  • 9/2/2024
Outdoors
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Richard Simms
  • 9/9/2024
Georgia Archery Deer Hunting Season Opens Sept. 14
  • 9/5/2024
Hunters Urged To Review Tree Stand Safety Before Hunting
  • 9/6/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
John Shearer: Visiting St. Louis, Part 2 – Enjoying Washington University, Union Station, Barbecue, And Top Of The Arch
  • 9/6/2024
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Invites Residents To Shape The Future Of Local Tourism
  • 9/5/2024
National Park Tourism In Tennessee Contributes $2.2 Billion To State Economy
  • 9/4/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
Bob Tamasy: Can We Really Trust The Veracity Of The Bible?
  • 9/9/2024
Forward Starting New 7-Week Grief Support Group
  • 9/6/2024
Dr. Emir Caner Speaks At First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Sunday
Dr. Emir Caner Speaks At First Baptist Church In Fort Oglethorpe Sunday
  • 9/6/2024
Obituaries
Debra Ann May
Debra Ann May
  • 9/9/2024
Doyle L. Smith
Doyle L. Smith
  • 9/8/2024
Kelly Anne Christopher Sowders
Kelly Anne Christopher Sowders
  • 9/8/2024