Fire At M&E Farms Causes Over $1 Million In Damages Early Monday Morning

Fire caused over $1 million in damages at M&E Farms early Monday morning.



A 911 call was made at 5 a.m. reporting a large chicken house fire at 6035 Fridell Road in the Birchwood area. The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.



The business owners, M&E farms, reported to dispatch officials that chickens were currently housed in the building but the chicken litter and several adjacent buildings were on fire.



Due to the large structure on fire, Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for additional manpower. Tri-Community VFD responded to the fire scene. Chattanooga Fire stood by at Highway 58 Station 1 and Bradley County Fire Rescue stood by at Station 2 for any additional calls in the Birchwood/Harrison area.



Highway 58 VFD reported a 60 x 100 chicken house, farm equipment and an office/shop was destroyed by the fire.



M & E Farms reported damages will be over one million dollars. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene for any potential injuries to firefighters.



