Rhea County Schools Director Jesse Messimer Retiring; Students Ask Leeway On Prom Dress Code

Rhea County Schools Director Jesse Messimer announced Thursday night that he plans on retiring at the end of this school year in June.

Board Chairman Johnny Mincy said that the Tennessee State School Board will be conducting the search for candidates, but they will be interviewed by the board of education.

Chairman Mincy also said that a survey will be sent out to the teachers and administrators of the Rhea County School System to see what they think are priorities for the new Director of Schools.

Chairman Mincy said the board plans on having a replacement by May so they can get familiar with the Rhea County System before Mr. Messimer leaves the system.

Mr. Messimer was hired into the position in 2021 after the passing of longtime Rhea County Director of Schools Jerry Levengood earlier in the year. Mr. Messimer is a product of the Rhea County School system. He graduated from Rhea County High School in 1984. He went on to the University of Tennessee where he also played on the Vols football team as a linebacker. He also has a master’s degree in education and administration from Tennessee Tech. He has worked in the school system for 35 years. He had been the principal of the Rhea County High School. In 2020 he was moved from the position as principal to the central office by Mr. Levengood. He started out as a science teacher. When asked about his future, Mr. Messimer said he did not have any definite plans at this point.

There are approximately 3,821 students in the system. Besides the high school, the system has four elementary schools, two middle schools and four preschools. The county students have scored well on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System conducted by the State Board of Education - evidence that students made growth as expected in most subjects.

During the public comment period of the board, several parents spoke up about the dress code for the upcoming Senior Prom. Both Christy Akin and Chelsey Reel spoke about how the Board's dress code was quite restrictive and made it harder to purchase a dress. The guidelines state dresses or skirts have to touch the knee, no backless, no spaghetti straps, and no slits, Dresses must have a modest neckline.

Board Member Wayne Cox requested the board put on the next workshop agenda to have a discussion of the dress code policy for the proms.

He said, “These ladies need a voice and they need to be heard on this. When it first came around, I objected to this policy. I want to reach an agreement that benefits all. I may not get it all, but I am going to work on it. These girls deserve to have their day. They get one prom in their lifetime.”

Chairman Mincy said he would like the original committee that made the policy to be at the workshop as well.