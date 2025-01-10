CARTA To Resume Full Service On Saturday At Noon

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced that all services will resume operations on Saturday at noon following Friday's weather-related suspension.

The resumption includes:

Fixed-route bus service

Care-A-Van paratransit service

CARTAGo microtransit service

Downtown shuttle service

Passengers can stay informed about service updates through:

CARTA website (www.gocarta.org)

Text alerts for subscribed passengers

CARTA social media channels

Local media outlets

For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.