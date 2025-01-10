CARTA To Resume Full Service On Saturday At Noon

The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) announced that all services will resume operations on Saturday at noon following Friday's weather-related suspension.
The resumption includes:
- Fixed-route bus service
- Care-A-Van paratransit service
- CARTAGo microtransit service
- Downtown shuttle service
Passengers can stay informed about service updates through:
- CARTA website (www.gocarta.org)
- Text alerts for subscribed passengers
- CARTA social media channels
- Local media outlets
For the most current service information, passengers are encouraged to check these communication channels or call CARTA's customer service line.