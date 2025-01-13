Sheriff's Investigation Finds Man Was Deliberately Shooting At Sledding Family, More Charges Filed

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has conducted further investigations into the Friday incident where a man, Benjamin Cook, allegedly shot at a family sledding on Stoney River Drive. Their findings produced additional evidence supporting the allegation Cook was, in fact, deliberately shooting directly at the family which was sledding on land across the fence from his property.

Deputies and detectives on Saturday and Sunday conducted follow-up investigations and executed search warrants related to the Stoney River Drive incident on Friday.

Conviction records were also verified which showed Cook is prohibited from possessing a firearm under Tennessee law.

As a result, the following additional charges have been filed against Cook: two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, six counts of attempted first degree murder, four counts of aggravated child abuse, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This incident remains under investigation and therefore no additional details are available.