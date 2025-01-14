Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALVEREZ ACUNA, LIZBETH 
507 HEIDI CIR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)

BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE 
117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BELL, ANESHA RENE 
211 W ELM ST LA FOLLETTE, 377663548 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWNING, DYLAN 
123 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE*

CASE, DANIEL WESLEY 
130 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CRAWFORD, BARNABAS UNIQUE 
2308 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063961 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON 
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EMERSON, JEREMIAH MATTHEW 
7440 S BLACKHAWK ST UNIT 6107 ENGLEWOOD, 80112 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE 
1917 DAYLONG PLACE LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRIMES, APRIL JOAN 
9322 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY

GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE 
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HARRISON, EDDIE LEON 
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE 
680 NORTH PARKDALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENDRIX, BAYLEE MICHELLE 
375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON 
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOPEZ CAMILO, EMMANUEL 
4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

MENDEZ HERNANDEZ, ABNER CARMELINO 
4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

NANDWANI, KALI LYNN 
7627 GINGER LILY CT TAMPA, 33619 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OBRIEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN 
38 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI 
1045 HORSEHEAD ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, CINDY RAE 
115 W.

SUNSET RD. LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RESISTING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE 
7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162451 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HARASSMENT

ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA 
3648 LARRY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (KLONOPIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SUBOXONE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (BUPRENORPHINE)

RUIZ, DAVID L 
1525 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVLAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMON, DAVID ORELLANA PEREZ 
3700 3RD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD 
1504 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER ATTEMPTED

VEAL, RONALD BRENT 
4013 WOODMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WEBB, ERIC LEBRON 
1200 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIAMSON, MAKAYLA PAIGE 
3342 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

