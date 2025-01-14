Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALVEREZ ACUNA, LIZBETH
507 HEIDI CIR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)
BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE
117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BELL, ANESHA RENE
211 W ELM ST LA FOLLETTE, 377663548
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWNING, DYLAN
123 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE*
CASE, DANIEL WESLEY
130 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CRAWFORD, BARNABAS UNIQUE
2308 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063961
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EMERSON, JEREMIAH MATTHEW
7440 S BLACKHAWK ST UNIT 6107 ENGLEWOOD, 80112
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE
1917 DAYLONG PLACE LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRIMES, APRIL JOAN
9322 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
680 NORTH PARKDALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDRIX, BAYLEE MICHELLE
375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON
3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOPEZ CAMILO, EMMANUEL
4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MENDEZ HERNANDEZ, ABNER CARMELINO
4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
NANDWANI, KALI LYNN
7627 GINGER LILY CT TAMPA, 33619
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
OBRIEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
38 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI
1045 HORSEHEAD ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, CINDY RAE
115 W.
SUNSET RD. LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
RESISTING ARREST
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE
7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162451
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
HARASSMENT
ROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA
3648 LARRY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (KLONOPIN)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SUBOXONE)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (BUPRENORPHINE)
RUIZ, DAVID L
1525 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVLAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SEXTON, SANDRA DENISE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMON, DAVID ORELLANA PEREZ
3700 3RD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
TOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD
1504 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER ATTEMPTED
VEAL, RONALD BRENT
4013 WOODMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
1200 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
WILLIAMSON, MAKAYLA PAIGE
3342 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
Here are the mug shots:
|BELL, ANESHA RENE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|BROWNING, DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 03/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE*
|
|CASE, DANIEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 11/16/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EMERSON, JEREMIAH MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/22/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GRIMES, APRIL JOAN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/22/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/05/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HARRISON, EDDIE LEON
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/03/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/19/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENDRIX, BAYLEE MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|NANDWANI, KALI LYNN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/08/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|OBRIEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/29/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RUIZ, DAVID L
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/20/1971
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SIMON, DAVID ORELLANA PEREZ
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/22/1979
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WEBB, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/26/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILLIAMSON, MAKAYLA PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/06/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|