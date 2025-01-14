Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALVEREZ ACUNA, LIZBETH

507 HEIDI CIR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL (UNDER AGE)



BEAN, VIRGINIA MAIRE

117 HIMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BELL, ANESHA RENE

211 W ELM ST LA FOLLETTE, 377663548

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWNING, DYLAN

123 NORTH VALLEY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE*



CASE, DANIEL WESLEY

130 ROLLING RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



CRAWFORD, BARNABAS UNIQUE

2308 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063961

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON

301 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113435

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EMERSON, JEREMIAH MATTHEW

7440 S BLACKHAWK ST UNIT 6107 ENGLEWOOD, 80112

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ESSEX, LAURA MASHELLE

1917 DAYLONG PLACE LOT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTR

POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GRIMES, APRIL JOAN

9322 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY



GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE

1756 VARNER ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

2072 LAKESIDE LN HIXSON, 373435953

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

680 NORTH PARKDALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENDRIX, BAYLEE MICHELLE

375 HUNGRY HOLLOW RD CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON

3834 WAUCHULA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JONES, LEONDRA SHANTAY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



LOPEZ CAMILO, EMMANUEL

4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



MENDEZ HERNANDEZ, ABNER CARMELINO

4606 HIXSON HIXSON, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



NANDWANI, KALI LYNN

7627 GINGER LILY CT TAMPA, 33619

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



OBRIEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

38 OLD MILLER ROAD NORTH SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI

1045 HORSEHEAD ROAD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PHILLIPS, CINDY RAE

115 W.

SUNSET RD. LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 37350Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainRESISTING ARRESTDOMESTIC ASSAULTROSHELL, DARIUS LEDALE7706 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162451Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERHARASSMENTROSSELLO, EDEN SHEA3648 LARRY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METH)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (HYDROCODONE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (KLONOPIN)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (SUBOXONE)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (BUPRENORPHINE)RUIZ, DAVID L1525 MOHAWK CT NW CLEVLAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREOPEN CONTAINER LAWSANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSEXTON, SANDRA DENISEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374113223Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIMON, DAVID ORELLANA PEREZ3700 3RD AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSTOWNES, VICTOR BERNARD1504 EUCALYPTUS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDER ATTEMPTEDVEAL, RONALD BRENT4013 WOODMONT DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWEBB, ERIC LEBRON1200 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILLIAMSON, MAKAYLA PAIGE3342 EASTON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

Here are the mug shots:



BELL, ANESHA RENE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BROWNING, DYLAN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 03/15/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE* CASE, DANIEL WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 11/16/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE DAVIS, KOBE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT EMERSON, JEREMIAH MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/22/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GRIMES, APRIL JOAN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 03/22/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY GUDELL, ROBERT KACIE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/05/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HARDEN, RAYMOND RANDOLPH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 10/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE HARRISON, EDDIE LEON

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/03/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HEATHINGTON, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 07/19/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENDRIX, BAYLEE MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/22/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, CALVIN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/26/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT NANDWANI, KALI LYNN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 12/08/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT OBRIEN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PUTMAN, DASHAY LATISSE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/29/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT RUIZ, DAVID L

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/20/1971

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/30/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SIMON, DAVID ORELLANA PEREZ

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/22/1979

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WEBB, ERIC LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/26/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILLIAMSON, MAKAYLA PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/06/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



