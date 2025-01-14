Chattanooga Airport Breaks All-Time Enplanement Record

The Chattanooga Airport announced that it has set a new all-time enplanement record, reaching 556,958 passengers in 2024. This surpasses the airport’s previous record of 554,050 enplanements set in 2019 and reflects a remarkable 14.17% increase from 487,829 in 2023.

This milestone marks a significant recovery and growth period for CHA following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Like airports around the world, we experienced a significant loss during the pandemic in 2020,” said April Cameron, CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “We’ve worked extremely hard to rebuild service and recruit new flights from Chattanooga to major destinations, and this accomplishment is a testament to the resilience of our team and the ongoing support of our airline partners. We deeply appreciate their commitment to providing quality service to our community.”

In addition to achieving this record-breaking enplanement milestone, CHA has made substantial investments to enhance the passenger experience. In March 2024, the airport completed a $28 million terminal renovation and expansion, adding 26,000 square feet of space. This project included two new boarding gates, a restaurant, a gift shop and a business center, ensuring the airport is well-equipped to meet growing demand.

Further enhancing convenience for travelers, CHA opened a four-level parking deck in July 2021, accommodating an additional 1,300 vehicles, including all rental car activities. These improvements reflect the airport’s commitment to providing a seamless and enhanced travel experience.

“As chairman, I would like to thank our board of directors, airline partners and elected officials, such as U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann and Tennessee State Senator Bo Watson. This record is also a testament to April Cameron, our CEO, and all our associates,” said Jim Hall, chairman of the Chattanooga Airport. “The recent addition to improve airline service and direct flights demonstrates our focus on serving the community and positioning CHA as a key economic driver for the region.”

The Chattanooga Airport continues to connect the region to eleven major destinations with highly competitive fares and convenient service. Looking ahead, CHA is aggressively seeking opportunities to add more flights and expand its facilities to meet the needs of travelers and the community.