Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALLEN, SHAKIRA GENEVA 
1084 BLAZING PINE DR UNADILLA, 31091 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BEENE, ROBERT LEE 
5349 HAISTEN COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

BOSSIER, AARON MICHAEL 
3404 ANDERSON PIKJE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOZZA, TIFFANY SUZANNE 
9051 MANDY LN SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTU
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURR, JESSICA LACE 
5322 GREENBRIAR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

CAMP, INEIASHA 
6322 Fisk Ave Chattanooga, 374212312 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE

COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE 
809 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214225 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BURGLARY

CONYERS, LATAVIOUS J 
604 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ELLAM, STELLA MARIA 
212 CHERRY HILL DRIVE APT 4 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS

GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE 
615 COVIN DAYTON, 373215548 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY

HARDEN, ROBIN ANN 
8823 HWY.

58 HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE 
7357 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF IDENTITY

HURD, TYLER JAMAUL 
4103 DAYTON BVLD E94 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JACOBO PEREZ, DANIEL E 
2109 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

KISER, MOLLY MACKENZIE 
4717 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARTIN, KATEARONI DANAE 
4103 DAYTON BLVD APT E94 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE 
604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT 
553 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PARKER, HEATHER DANIELLE 
156 BRYSON CIR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL 
6213 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

QUINTON, TABITHA JOANN 
Homeless EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

REED, LONNIE DALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

RUBIN, TIMOTHY CARL 
8845 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SMITH, BILLY DEWAYNE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD B11 CHATTANOOGA, 374111910 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BAILEY 
38CARYLON DR CHATTANOOGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SPARKS, KISHALA 
1259 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE 
4609 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SUTTON, AMY NICOLE 
UNKNOWN N/A, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMI

UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON 
3413 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)

WILLIAMS, JONTE R 
3521 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

Here are the mug shots:
ALLEN, SHAKIRA GENEVA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BEENE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/12/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
BOSSIER, AARON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
CAMP, INEIASHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • BURGLARY
CONYERS, LATAVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
ELLAM, STELLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/17/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY
HARDEN, ROBIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF IDENTITY
JACOBO PEREZ, DANIEL E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
KISER, MOLLY MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
RUBIN, TIMOTHY CARL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SMITH, BILLY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)
WILLIAMS, JONTE R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
Sale Creek Teams Sweep Lookout Valley In 5-A
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Chattanooga FC Announce Coaching Hires
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Covenant Men Lose 103-74 To Visiting Huntingdon
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Covenant Women Lost First CCS Game To Huntingdon
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Chattanooga PGA Chapter Recognizes 2024 Award Winners
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/15/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALLEN, ... more

2 Dead In Rhea County In Apparent Murder Suicide
  • 1/14/2025

The Rhea County Sheriff's Office responded to a call on Tuesday, at 231 Lauren Lane for a welfare on a possible suicidal individual. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a scene involving two gunshot ... more

Utility Work Prompts Lane Closures On Interstate 24
  • 1/14/2025

Drivers traveling on I-24 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Happening Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and continuing nightly ... more

Breaking News
Water Main Break Shuts Down Part Of Shallowford Road For 24 Hours
  • 1/14/2025
Chattanooga Airport Breaks All-Time Enplanement Record
  • 1/14/2025
Ouster BlueCity To Install Lidar Detection Technology To Over 120 Downtown Intersections
  • 1/14/2025
Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning
Abandoned East Lake Home Burns Early Tuesday Morning
  • 1/14/2025
Mayoral Candidate Long Says Kelly Administration Props Up "Career Homeless People"
Mayoral Candidate Long Says Kelly Administration Props Up "Career Homeless People"
  • 1/14/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
Life Is More Than Politics
  • 1/14/2025
The Number 1 Priority Is To Vote
  • 1/13/2025
The Major Reason That We Have Yet To End Abortion - And Response (4)
  • 1/13/2025
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
  • 1/14/2025
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
Lady Vols To Host “We Back Pat” Game Thursday
  • 1/14/2025
Chattanooga PGA Chapter Recognizes 2024 Award Winners
Chattanooga PGA Chapter Recognizes 2024 Award Winners
  • 1/14/2025
Mocs Set To Host Wofford Wednesday At McKenzie
Mocs Set To Host Wofford Wednesday At McKenzie
  • 1/14/2025
Vols Ranked Sixth In Both National Polls
Vols Ranked Sixth In Both National Polls
  • 1/13/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Snow, Broken Windows, Peter Yarrow, Carter Funeral, Chicken, and Football
  • 1/14/2025
Namaste India Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum Saturday
Namaste India Exhibit Opens At Creative Discovery Museum Saturday
  • 1/14/2025
Hunter Museum's New Exhibit, The Long View, Opens Jan. 30
Hunter Museum's New Exhibit, The Long View, Opens Jan. 30
  • 1/14/2025
Junior League Of Chattanooga Reflects On 2024 And Looks Ahead To 2025
  • 1/14/2025
Chattanooga Zoo To Conclude Asian Lantern Festival With Visit From Elsa, Anna And Rapunzel
Chattanooga Zoo To Conclude Asian Lantern Festival With Visit From Elsa, Anna And Rapunzel
  • 1/14/2025
Entertainment
2025 Lookout Wild Film Festival Begins Friday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Music Club And MacDowell Music Club Have Free Community Concert Sunday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Boys Choir Hosts Open House, Spring Auditions Jan. 14
  • 1/10/2025
Mania: The ABBA Tribute Tour Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 17
  • 1/10/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/9/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
Life Is More Than Politics
  • 1/14/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Chambliss Add 2 Paralegals To Their Legal Teams
Chambliss Add 2 Paralegals To Their Legal Teams
  • 1/14/2025
ORNL Partnership With EPB Tests New Method For Protecting Quantum Networks
  • 1/13/2025
Sixth Circuit Allows Protect Tennessee Minors Act To Go Into Effect
  • 1/13/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
GNTC Awards First Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarships
  • 1/14/2025
UTC Student Combines Coffee And Chemical Engineering For “Grounds”-Breaking Research
UTC Student Combines Coffee And Chemical Engineering For “Grounds”-Breaking Research
  • 1/14/2025
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Announces Sole Award Recipients For The 2025 Gala & Silent Auction
Girls Inc. Of Chattanooga Announces Sole Award Recipients For The 2025 Gala & Silent Auction
  • 1/14/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe’s Lantern In Collegedale Completes Remodel
Morning Pointe’s Lantern In Collegedale Completes Remodel
  • 1/14/2025
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children To “Spread The Love” This February
  • 1/14/2025
Free Tai Chi Fitness Classes For Seniors Start In February
Free Tai Chi Fitness Classes For Seniors Start In February
  • 1/14/2025
Memories
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events For Black History Month
  • 1/14/2025
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
Linda Moss Mines: The Fireman's Fountain In The Early 20th Century
  • 1/4/2025
Outdoors
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Travel
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
Bob Tamasy: No Shortcuts To Proper Training, Physically Or Spiritually
  • 1/13/2025
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
  • 1/13/2025
Lake Drive Baptist Church In Sale Creek Cancels Sunday Services; Rock Creek Meets At Lula Lake
  • 1/11/2025
Obituaries
Donald Paul Kaylor
  • 1/14/2025
Caroll R. McCormick
Caroll R. McCormick
  • 1/14/2025
Frankie Mae Heard Pike
Frankie Mae Heard Pike
  • 1/14/2025