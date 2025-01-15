Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

Here are the mug shots:

ALLEN, SHAKIRA GENEVA

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/14/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BEENE, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/12/2006

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FALSE IMPRISONMENT BOSSIER, AARON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/13/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURR, JESSICA LACE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE CAMP, INEIASHA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/15/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY CONYERS, LATAVIOUS J

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE ELLAM, STELLA MARIA

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 11/17/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/05/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY HARDEN, ROBIN ANN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 03/18/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY JACOBO PEREZ, DANIEL E

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/03/1984

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW KISER, MOLLY MACKENZIE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 06/10/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE NELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 05/07/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR REED, LONNIE DALE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY RUBIN, TIMOTHY CARL

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 02/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SMITH, BILLY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/23/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BAILEY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/07/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/01/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 12/18/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/04/1999

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA) WILLIAMS, JONTE R

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025

Charge(s):

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHUNT, FELICIA BROOKE7357 FRANCIS SPRING ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF IDENTITYHURD, TYLER JAMAUL4103 DAYTON BVLD E94 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACOBO PEREZ, DANIEL E2109 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWKISER, MOLLY MACKENZIE4717 GREEN SHANTY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARTIN, KATEARONI DANAE4103 DAYTON BLVD APT E94 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTMCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT553 BENSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPARKER, HEATHER DANIELLE156 BRYSON CIR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL6213 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARQUINTON, TABITHA JOANNHomeless EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)REED, LONNIE DALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37312Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARYRUBIN, TIMOTHY CARL8845 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESMITH, BILLY DEWAYNE404 TUNNEL BLVD B11 CHATTANOOGA, 374111910Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BAILEY38CARYLON DR CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSPARKS, KISHALA1259 CYPRESS ST COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTARLING, CARLOS LAYLE4609 GREEN SHANTY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESUTTON, AMY NICOLEUNKNOWN N/A, 00000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMIUPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON3413 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolFUGITIVE (WALKER CO. GA)WILLIAMS, JONTE R3521 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEUNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON



