Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALLEN, SHAKIRA GENEVA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/14/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BEENE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/12/2006
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|BOSSIER, AARON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/13/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BURR, JESSICA LACE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
|
|CAMP, INEIASHA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLLINS PATTERSON, KASEY ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/15/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- BURGLARY
|
|CONYERS, LATAVIOUS J
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|ELLAM, STELLA MARIA
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/17/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS
|
|GARREN, BRANDY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION FORGERY
|
|HARDEN, ROBIN ANN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/18/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUNT, FELICIA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JACOBO PEREZ, DANIEL E
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/03/1984
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|KISER, MOLLY MACKENZIE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 06/10/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCALLISTER, DAVID LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/16/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NELSON, MICHAEL SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 05/07/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARSONS, MARISSA SHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|REED, LONNIE DALE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
|
|RUBIN, TIMOTHY CARL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SMITH, BILLY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER BAILEY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/07/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|STARLING, CARLOS LAYLE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/01/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/18/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|UPSHAW, MATTHEW LATRON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/04/1999
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, JONTE R
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/14/2025
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|