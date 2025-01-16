Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERASON, ROGER DAVID 
PO 5035 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY 
410 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT 
106 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CLAY, DAE MON TRUMAIN 
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113607 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, LONNIE RYAN 
25 JAMES STREET TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD 
1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CREWS, JEFFERY TODD 
7012 PALERMO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37417 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA 
2102 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063545 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE 
4665 FAIRFIELD FARM CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW 
602 DIAMOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION

FERGUSON, JONATHAN PATRICK 
2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE 
538 PARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF RO

FROST, ROBERT LEBRON 
450 SMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GIBBENS, DAVID JONATHAN 
79 TAN FORAN DR UNIT B ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN 
3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY 
13764 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE 
635 E13TH ST CT Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLLOWAY, JON DEANGELO 
4908 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN 
195 CLEM LOW RD CAROLTON, 30116 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE 
6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN 
1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING

KEOWN, MELINDA P 
7116 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE 
1726 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)

MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE 
2241 E 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE 
517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO 
1807 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

MOORE, EMILY BLAIR 
807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

MOYEDA, MARC A 
295 SUNSHINE RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARHAM, GERALD 
3302 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED

PERRY, MARK DOUGLAS 
4620 NE FIRST AVE POMPANO BEACH, 33064 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICKETT, AARON LEON 
8455 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PRESLEY, CHRISTOPHER HANK 
7022 RUBIEN TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PRITCHARD, ROY LEE 
456 OLD EUREKA RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

QUINCE, FRANK HENERY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI

ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER ERICSON 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SANDERS, KELLY LEE 
5606 WINNIESPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

SANTAELLA GUEVARA, ASDRUBAL A 
302 DUNLAP AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVA, TRACI JEAN 
8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON, 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE 
318 FAHAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102077 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THOMPSON, MARGRETT DENISE 
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TOCCO, BRANDON DEWAYNE 
177 NICOLE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VELASQUEZ DE LEON, MARIO MARCOS 
3409 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

WARD, BRIANNA 
739 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, CODY AUSTIN 
7407 BRIDGEFIELD DRIVE POWELL, 37849 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEHMEYER, MARESHAH 
2008 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILSON, BILLY EUGENE 
4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE 
1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:

ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
CLAY, DAE MON TRUMAIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
FERGUSON, JONATHAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF RO
FROST, ROBERT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOLLOWAY, JON DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)
MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
PARHAM, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
PICKETT, AARON LEON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PRITCHARD, ROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
QUINCE, FRANK HENERY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
SANDERS, KELLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
SANTAELLA GUEVARA, ASDRUBAL A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILVA, TRACI JEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THOMPSON, MARGRETT DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VELASQUEZ DE LEON, MARIO MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
WARD, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WATSON, CODY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEHMEYER, MARESHAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)




Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2025
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
  • Sports
  • 1/16/2025
County Commission Votes To Hire Janie Parks Varnell As Special Advisor, Then Name Her County Attorney July 1
County Commission Votes To Hire Janie Parks Varnell As Special Advisor, Then Name Her County Attorney July 1
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2025
PHOTOS: Notre Dame Wrestlers Host CAK
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/15/2025
Chattanooga FC Signs Forward Peter Plougmand
  • Sports
  • 1/15/2025
UTC Women Set To Host Pair Of Southern Conference Match Ups
  • Sports
  • 1/15/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/16/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ANDERASON, ... more

Georgia House Speaker Says He Will Stop Colton Moore From Attending Joint Session; Moore Says He's Going
  • 1/15/2025

Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns has told Senator Colton Moore he will not be allowed to attend a joint session on Thursday. Senator Moore, of Dade County, says he's going. He said, "Speaker ... more

Chattanooga Police Investigating Fatal Crash Early Wednesday Morning
  • 1/15/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating an early morning fatal crash in the 8000 block of Apison Pike. Chattanooga Police responded at 1 a.m. to a traffic crash with injuries ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Comes To Aid Of HES Tax Woes; Executive Director Resigns
  • 1/15/2025
Governor Lee Announces Special Session To Begin Jan. 27 On Education Freedom, Disaster Relief, Illegal Immigration
  • 1/15/2025
East Ridge Council Opts Not To Have Jeffrey Ezell Serve On Council, Housing Commission And Planning Commission At Same Time
  • 1/15/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/15/2025
2 Dead In Rhea County In Apparent Murder Suicide
  • 1/14/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Hidden Power
  • 1/15/2025
Partisan And Non Partisan Mayors Race
  • 1/15/2025
Sports
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
Mocs Erase 20-Point Deficit to Defeat Wofford In Overtime, 83-81
  • 1/16/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
Mark Wiedmer: Danny White's Golden Touch Continues With Hiring Of Mike Keith
  • 1/14/2025
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
Randy Smith: Pearls' Tigers On Top Of Polls A 2nd Time
  • 1/15/2025
Hoops Central: #6 Tennessee vs. #23 Georgia
Hoops Central: #6 Tennessee vs. #23 Georgia
  • 1/15/2025
UT, UTC Basketball On TV
  • 2/3/2025
Happenings
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
2025 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Armed Forces Parade Scheduled For May 2
  • 1/15/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - Tasks Of Adulthood
  • 1/15/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Snow, Broken Windows, Peter Yarrow, Carter Funeral, Chicken, and Football
  • 1/14/2025
Gateway To Freedom Exhibit Has Opening Reception Monday
Gateway To Freedom Exhibit Has Opening Reception Monday
  • 1/15/2025
Junior League Of Chattanooga Reflects On 2024 And Looks Ahead To 2025
  • 1/14/2025
Entertainment
ArtsBuild Announces Feasibility Study For A Community Performing Arts Center In Chattanooga
  • 1/15/2025
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
United States Air Force Band Of Mid-America “Liberty For All” Concert Is Feb. 14
  • 1/15/2025
ETSO To Host 7th Annual Sweet & Salty Valentine's Concert Feb. 13
  • 1/15/2025
2025 Lookout Wild Film Festival Begins Friday
  • 1/13/2025
Chattanooga Music Club And MacDowell Music Club Have Free Community Concert Sunday
  • 1/13/2025
Opinion
Reclaiming Local Control: Is It Possible To End The Era Of Bureaucratic Planning In Hamilton County?
  • 1/14/2025
The South's Overreaction To Snow - And Response
  • 1/13/2025
New Beginnings, New Life, New Country - Federal Courts Confer Citizenship On New Citizens
  • 1/15/2025
Dining
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
Raising Cane’s Opens First Location In Hixson Thursday
  • 1/7/2025
Dutch Bros To Open New Location Friday
  • 1/7/2025
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Business
Attorney Censured For Posting Confidential Information On Client Who Had Given Her Bad Review
  • 1/15/2025
Chambliss Adds 2 Paralegals To Its Legal Teams
Chambliss Adds 2 Paralegals To Its Legal Teams
  • 1/14/2025
ORNL Partnership With EPB Tests New Method For Protecting Quantum Networks
  • 1/13/2025
Real Estate
Dunkin' Donuts Site On Broad Street Sells For $1,825,000
  • 1/9/2025
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
700 Market Sells For $1,550,000
  • 1/9/2025
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For
  • 1/6/2025
Student Scene
Lee University To Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
  • 1/15/2025
UTC Professor Explores Cognitive Neuroscience Through Eye-Tracking Research
UTC Professor Explores Cognitive Neuroscience Through Eye-Tracking Research
  • 1/15/2025
GNTC Awards First Latin American Association-Mohawk Scholarships
  • 1/14/2025
Living Well
Woman Wanted On Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse
Woman Wanted On Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse
  • 1/15/2025
Orange Grove Center Approved For Tennessee's Individualized Education Account Program
Orange Grove Center Approved For Tennessee's Individualized Education Account Program
  • 1/15/2025
Orange Grove Announces Camp Osage, Its 1st Children's Summer Day Camp
Orange Grove Announces Camp Osage, Its 1st Children's Summer Day Camp
  • 1/15/2025
Memories
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events For Black History Month
  • 1/14/2025
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Pleasant Garden Cemetery Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/10/2025
Outdoors
THP Troopers Rescue Great Horned Owl
  • 1/14/2025
Commission Hears Fishing Proposals At Abbreviated January Meeting
  • 1/9/2025
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
Tennessee Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 18-19
  • 1/7/2025
Travel
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
Chattanooga Tourism Co. Earns 2024 Platinum Choice Awards By Smart Meetings
  • 1/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Have You Noticed Who's Praying For You?
Bob Tamasy: Have You Noticed Who's Praying For You?
  • 1/16/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/15/2025
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
Heritage Exhibit And Magazine Celebrate Church Pioneers
  • 1/13/2025
Obituaries
Jerry McCulley
Jerry McCulley
  • 1/15/2025
Judith "Judy" Carol Parker
Judith "Judy" Carol Parker
  • 1/15/2025
Wanda McGaughey Wilbanks
Wanda McGaughey Wilbanks
  • 1/15/2025