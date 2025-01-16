Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/25/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/07/1980
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/08/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|CLAY, DAE MON TRUMAIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/31/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COMBS, LONNIE RYAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/04/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/25/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/26/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/23/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/11/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION
|
|FERGUSON, JONATHAN PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/11/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF RO
|
|FROST, ROBERT LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/16/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/29/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/31/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLLOWAY, JON DEANGELO
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/25/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 08/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/18/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/23/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING
|
|KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/04/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE REPORTS
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)
|
|MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/18/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/07/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|MOORE, EMILY BLAIR
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PARHAM, GERALD
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/06/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|PICKETT, AARON LEON
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 02/17/1965
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PRITCHARD, ROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|QUINCE, FRANK HENERY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 08/26/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI
|
|SANDERS, KELLY LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SANTAELLA GUEVARA, ASDRUBAL A
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/29/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SILVA, TRACI JEAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/10/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|THOMPSON, MARGRETT DENISE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/14/1970
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|VELASQUEZ DE LEON, MARIO MARCOS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
|
|WARD, BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WATSON, CODY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/05/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WEHMEYER, MARESHAH
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/09/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILSON, BILLY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/12/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|