Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ANDERASON, ROGER DAVID

PO 5035 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY

410 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT

106 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



CLAY, DAE MON TRUMAIN

3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113607

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMBS, LONNIE RYAN

25 JAMES STREET TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

1602 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CREWS, JEFFERY TODD

7012 PALERMO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37417

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM



DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

2102 CAMDEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063545

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

4665 FAIRFIELD FARM CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW

602 DIAMOND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION



FERGUSON, JONATHAN PATRICK

2406 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

538 PARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF RO



FROST, ROBERT LEBRON

450 SMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GIBBENS, DAVID JONATHAN

79 TAN FORAN DR UNIT B ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN

3705 CONNELLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY

13764 BRETTON DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE

635 E13TH ST CT Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HOLLOWAY, JON DEANGELO

4908 N MOORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN

195 CLEM LOW RD CAROLTON, 30116

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

6335 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

1133 FULLER GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214471

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING



KEOWN, MELINDA P

7116 MCDANIEL RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE

1726 WILSON ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER)



MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE

2241 E 27TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE

517 OLD WHITESIDE ROAD WHITESIDE, 37396

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO

1807 SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON

3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 228 CHATTANOOGA, 374153573

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

807 BELLVIEW AVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



MOYEDA, MARC A

295 SUNSHINE RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PARHAM, GERALD

3302 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED



PERRY, MARK DOUGLAS

4620 NE FIRST AVE POMPANO BEACH, 33064

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PICKETT, AARON LEON

8455 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PRESLEY, CHRISTOPHER HANK

7022 RUBIEN TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PRITCHARD, ROY LEE

456 OLD EUREKA RD NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



QUINCE, FRANK HENERY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI



ROGERS, CHRISTOPHER ERICSON

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SANDERS, KELLY LEE

5606 WINNIESPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



SANTAELLA GUEVARA, ASDRUBAL A

302 DUNLAP AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SILVA, TRACI JEAN

8264 ELLIE PLAZA HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE

318 FAHAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102077

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



THOMPSON, MARGRETT DENISE

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



TOCCO, BRANDON DEWAYNE

177 NICOLE DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



VELASQUEZ DE LEON, MARIO MARCOS

3409 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE



WARD, BRIANNA

739 SOUTH GERMAN TOWN CIRCLE UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



WATSON, CODY AUSTIN

7407 BRIDGEFIELD DRIVE POWELL, 37849

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY



WEHMEYER, MARESHAH

2008 MORRIS HILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILSON, BILLY EUGENE

4908 MARYLAND DR EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

Here are the mug shots:



ASBEURY, MATTHEW AVERY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/25/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT BENNETT, LEQUAN DORSETT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/07/1980

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALDWELL, TRAVIS RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/08/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER CLAY, DAE MON TRUMAIN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/31/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMBS, LONNIE RYAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/04/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S CORN CRUTCHFIELD, JAMES WARD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/25/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARCELLA ANDREA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/26/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARQUILIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR DOMINO, DANIEL MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/11/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

REFUSAL TO SIGN CITATION FERGUSON, JONATHAN PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 08/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FREDRICKS, THOMAS EVERETTE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/11/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAM

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF RO FROST, ROBERT LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/16/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GRIZZLE, DAVID BENTLY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/29/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HENDERSON, RAVEEN SHALONE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/31/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLLOWAY, JON DEANGELO

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 09/25/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOPPER, WAYNE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 08/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/18/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY JENKINS, JENNIFER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/23/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION STALKING KYLE, ASHLEY TRENNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/04/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

AIDING & ABETTING (ESCAPE OR CONDUCT OF ANOTHER) MARTIN, JEFFERY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCNABB, TERRY WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MENDEZ VELASQUEZ, TELMO

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/18/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, RICKY LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/07/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) MOORE, EMILY BLAIR

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PARHAM, GERALD

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/06/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED PICKETT, AARON LEON

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 02/17/1965

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE PRITCHARD, ROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/15/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF QUINCE, FRANK HENERY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 08/26/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHI SANDERS, KELLY LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY SANTAELLA GUEVARA, ASDRUBAL A

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/29/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SCHULTZ, DANIELL CATRIECE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/08/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILVA, TRACI JEAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/10/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT THOMPSON, MARGRETT DENISE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 12/14/1970

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VELASQUEZ DE LEON, MARIO MARCOS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE WARD, BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 02/27/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WATSON, CODY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/05/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY WEHMEYER, MARESHAH

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/09/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILSON, BILLY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/12/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FAILURE TO APPEAR WOODS, LAJUANA DETRICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/05/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)



