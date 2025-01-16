Latest Headlines

GSA Chooses Vine Street/Georgia Avenue Site For New Federal Courthouse; Mayors, River City, Unum Unhappy

  • Thursday, January 16, 2025

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) on Thursday announced it has selected a site on Vine Street at Georgia Avenue for the new Chattanooga Federal Courthouse.

Officials said there is a Final Supplemental Environmental Assessment (SEA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the acquisition of the site.

The proposed new courthouse will encompass approximately 190,701 gross square feet; include seven courtrooms, nine chambers and 40 secured parking spaces.

The Final SEA supplements the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared in April 2024 by assessing and analyzing impacts of designing and constructing a courthouse at an additional location known as the Vine Street site. The Vine Street site is bounded by East 5th Street to the north, Lindsay Street to the east, Vine Street to the south and Georgia Avenue to the west.

GSA has determined that there will be no significant impact to the human or natural environment from the construction of the proposed new courthouse. The Final SEA and FONSI are available online through GSA's project website: https://www.gsa.gov/chattanoogacourthouse.

"GSA is excited to announce today that the Vine Street site has been identified as the most advantageous location for the new courthouse," officials said.

“We look forward to building a new Federal Courthouse in Chattanooga that will meet the needs of the U.S. Courts and the citizens of Chattanooga,” said Jeff Smith, GSA Public Buildings Service Regional Commissioner. “Thank you to everyone at GSA, the U.S. District Court, and the citizens of Chattanooga for your support and engagement with this comprehensive, multi-year effort.”

Design of the new courthouse is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2027.

Unum officials, located nearby, said, "We are surprised and deeply disappointed by today’s announcement from the General Services Administration.

"Unum has clearly and consistently informed the GSA that its Vine Street properties are not for sale. Additionally, local civic and business leaders have identified a viable alternative site for the new federal courthouse.

"For decades, Unum has invested in real estate near our headquarters to meet the long-term needs of our business and support the growth of the Riverfront and Downtown neighborhoods. The GSA's selected location for this project does not align with or support that vision or the expressed interests of our community."

Emily Mack, president and CEO of River City Company, said, “River City Company is extremely disappointed that the GSA has ignored clear and consistent local input by selecting the Vine Street Site rather than the TVA Office Complex Site for a future federal courthouse.

"Local leaders – including the city mayor, the county mayor, a retired U.S. Senator and Chattanooga mayor, Unum, River City Company, and the Chamber of Commerce – explained to the federal agency why the TVA Site is ideal for a courthouse and why the Vine Street Site shouldn’t even be considered. This decision hurts our collective work to build a vibrant city center and create synergy between UTC and downtown employers. We urge GSA to reconsider its decision.”

