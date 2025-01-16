Incline Set To Reopen June 2 After Damaging Woods Fire; CARTA Eyeing Affordable Housing Near Incline

The Incline Railway’s target opening date is June 2, Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority President and CEO Charles Frazier told the board Thursday. A Dec. 7 wildfire damaged 1,100 feet of rail and closed the Incline.

CARTA has received a $500,000 advance from its insurance company to begin the repairs process, he said. Demolition and removal of damaged track will begin at the end of January, track reconstruction will begin in March and last through April, and the custom-made 5,100 feet of cable will be installed in May.

Mr. Frazier said CARTA is still researching and finalizing additional plans to install a water pipe along the track for future fires, and to schedule as much routine maintenance as possible for the months the Incline is closed.

Mr. Frazier celebrated his first anniversary with CARTA last Friday.

He said CARTA is in talks with the city of Chattanooga to build an affordable housing complex on three acres owned by CARTA at the base of the Incline, at the corner of St. Elmo Avenue and Old Mountain Road.

Mr. Frazier announced to the board Thursday morning that a formal feasibility study has been planned to assess infrastructure, zoning and construction costs, and will determine if the project requires a separate traffic study.

“It’s a little bit of a congested area,” Mr. Frazier said.

He said the building project should make its way into CARTA’s budget for fiscal year 2026.

“It’s going to be a very quick turnaround,” he said.

The housing development would incorporate transit, parking and retail, he said.