Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BROWN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
67 BUCKRIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE
3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DODSON, AMBER LEIGH
111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FARREN, BRADY WORTHINGTON
9639 WAVECROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
GOULD, CASSY DIANE
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH
5011 N MOORE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE
270 BRYAN DR APT6 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE
466 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RAAHAUGE, JESSICA RYAN
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374124411
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SEILER, SUNSHINE JOY
551 SHADOW WEST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLETT, OWEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ERVIN, LAKESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
- OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
|
|JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|LEVIN, JAYSON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MCCULLUM, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/10/1959
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MEJIA-SONTAY, ISAI E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRAG RACING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|NELSON, CARMEN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|POWELL, MONICA LAFEYE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|RAY, DARYL LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/11/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
|
|REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
|
|STEWART, ROSE L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
- FRAUD
- FORGERY
|
|WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILLIAMS, JONTE RALEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- EVADING ARREST
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
|