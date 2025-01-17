Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

67 BUCKRIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLETT, OWEN LEE

3333 PINEWOOD AVE, APT A Chattanooga, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE

3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY

114 EVENINGSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



DODSON, AMBER LEIGH

111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE

811 RICHMOND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FALSE REPORTS



ERVIN, LAKESHIA ROCHELLE

809 HENDERSON AVE APT A ROSSVILLE, 307411953

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



FARREN, BRADY WORTHINGTON

9639 WAVECROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



FUGET, RAVONTIA JEVON

2006 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GOULD, CASSY DIANE

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS BURNING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA

1216 Sholar Ave Chattanooga, 374063129

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH

5011 N MOORE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE

1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)



HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE

270 BRYAN DR APT6 DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE

507 S SAINT MARKS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE

466 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LEVIN, JAYSON THOMAS

1202 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR

3458 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MCCULLUM, JOHNNY

101 EVENINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



MEJIA-SONTAY, ISAI E

4307 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



NELSON, CARMEN LEIGH

1806 SHADOW LANE APT 14 DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



POWELL, MONICA LAFEYE

7301 E BRIANERD RD CHA, 374213805

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



RAAHAUGE, JESSICA RYAN

HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAY, DARYL LEE

4043 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374124411

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE

6 AUTO LANE DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED



SEILER, SUNSHINE JOY

551 SHADOW WEST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI



STEWART, ROSE L

9597 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

FRAUD

FORGERY



WHITE, TERRI LAYLA

790 LLOYD RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE

1225 MIDDLE CHASE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILLIAMS, JONTE RALEE

3521 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



WRIGHT, JAMES NOAHI

HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 373735715

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:



ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 10/17/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/23/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/13/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/11/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLETT, OWEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/18/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 07/25/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS ERVIN, LAKESHIA ROCHELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/27/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/02/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/26/1994

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT LEVIN, JAYSON THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/08/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MCCULLUM, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 10/10/1959

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF MEJIA-SONTAY, ISAI E

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/31/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRAG RACING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY NELSON, CARMEN LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/19/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING POWELL, MONICA LAFEYE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 05/08/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) RAY, DARYL LEE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 07/11/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/04/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/14/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/01/1978

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED STEWART, ROSE L

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/30/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL

FRAUD

FORGERY WHITE, TERRI LAYLA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/20/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, JONTE RALEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/02/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



