  • Friday, January 17, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL 
1004 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374063330 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE 
5822 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
67 BUCKRIDGE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLETT, OWEN LEE 
3333 PINEWOOD AVE, APT A Chattanooga, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRADDOCK, DAVID PIERRE 
3922 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161724 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY 
114 EVENINGSIDE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DODSON, AMBER LEIGH 
111 WHEELER WORTHINGTON RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE 
811 RICHMOND AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

ERVIN, LAKESHIA ROCHELLE 
809 HENDERSON AVE APT A ROSSVILLE, 307411953 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

FARREN, BRADY WORTHINGTON 
9639 WAVECROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FUGET, RAVONTIA JEVON 
2006 APPLING ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOULD, CASSY DIANE 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA 
1216 Sholar Ave Chattanooga, 374063129 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

GRIFFIN, KIMBERLY RUTH 
5011 N MOORE LN APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE 
1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: 
OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)

HARVEY, PAIGE MAKENZIE 
270 BRYAN DR APT6 DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HUGHES BALL, TAMESHA DANYELLE 
507 S SAINT MARKS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

LEMONS, HANNAH NICOLE 
466 POST OAK RD RINGGOLD, 307363529 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEVIN, JAYSON THOMAS 
1202 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR 
3458 PLUMWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111057 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCULLUM, JOHNNY 
101 EVENINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE 
11620 JENKINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MEJIA-SONTAY, ISAI E 
4307 9TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRAG RACING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

NELSON, CARMEN LEIGH 
1806 SHADOW LANE APT 14 DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POWELL, MONICA LAFEYE 
7301 E BRIANERD RD CHA, 374213805 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

RAAHAUGE, JESSICA RYAN 
HOMELESS 727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAY, DARYL LEE 
4043 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RUSSELL, WILLIAM GEORGE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374124411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE 
6 AUTO LANE DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

SEILER, SUNSHINE JOY 
551 SHADOW WEST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

STEWART, ROSE L 
9597 STATE ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
FRAUD
FORGERY

WHITE, TERRI LAYLA 
790 LLOYD RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE 
1225 MIDDLE CHASE CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS, JONTE RALEE 
3521 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE

WRIGHT, JAMES NOAHI 
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 373735715 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, LEROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 10/17/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
BALL, TYEREK KAHLIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/23/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOWMAN, TIMOTHY CHERICE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/13/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COLLETT, OWEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, GEORRAL LEGACY
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/18/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ELLIOT, INDIA ARIANNA EMAGINE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/25/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
ERVIN, LAKESHIA ROCHELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/27/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
GRAHAM, TY KELA SELINA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/02/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HAMMONDS, BRIAN LADELLE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/26/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
  • OBSENITY (GENERAL CATEGORY)
JONES, KESHUN DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
LEVIN, JAYSON THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
MALONE, DELTRICK LEMARR
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MCCULLUM, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 10/10/1959
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
MCGLAMERY, PRESTON GAGE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/13/1996
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MEJIA-SONTAY, ISAI E
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/31/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRAG RACING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
NELSON, CARMEN LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/19/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POWELL, MONICA LAFEYE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 05/08/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RAY, DARYL LEE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/11/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
REAVLEY, ERIC SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/04/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
REESE, RANESHA KEUNDRA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SCOTT, CRAIG DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/01/1978
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
STEWART, ROSE L
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
  • FRAUD
  • FORGERY
WHITE, TERRI LAYLA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/20/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION BURGLARY
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, JAXSON GENE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, JONTE RALEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/02/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • EVADING ARREST
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
  • SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE



