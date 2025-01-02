Latest Headlines

  • Thursday, January 2, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

AZAS CHIMBORAZO, KLEVER ORLANDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/07/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/07/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BEARD, RACHEL LAUREN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOERSTLER, COREY J
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BOSTIC, RONALD PHILIP
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 08/02/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COJ, XOU DARWIN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/26/1994
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
EBERHARDT, TRAVIS LABRON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 12/13/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING 52/35
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • EVADING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVE, JENNIFER
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/18/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOREMAN, BRET DAVID
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/23/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/06/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IBE, TORRIE LYNA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/28/1967
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT
LANGEN, ZACHARY RAYMOND
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/10/1989
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MEADOWS, HAYDEN DAMON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/20/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED VI
  • ALTERATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT DISTINGUISHING NUMBE
  • DUI
MOORE, TIMOTHY MARION
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, BRYAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/13/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING 63/40
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RHYMER, EDWARD CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/21/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) ASSAULT
ROBINSON, SINCERE S
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SMILEY, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/05/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STAFFORD, CAEDON DALLAS
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WALSTON, ROGER D
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
WATKINS, CANTRELL DEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 02/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIONDOMESTIC ASSAULT



