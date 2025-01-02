Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AZAS CHIMBORAZO, KLEVER ORLANDO
805 TENNESSEE ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES
8804 BROOK POINTE LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BEARD, RACHEL LAUREN
330 FRAZIER AVE APT208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOERSTLER, COREY J
8157 SNOW DROP WAY OLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONNER, DAVID MONTREL
1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BOSTIC, RONALD PHILIP
1133 LAKESIDE CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE
2702 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARROLL, JACOB BRECKSON
271 WILDMAN DR CHARLSTON, 37312
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COJ, XOU DARWIN
3601 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE
812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EBERHARDT, TRAVIS LABRON
2512 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082923
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING 52/35
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA
2314 APPLING STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVE, JENNIFER
8439 DAKOTA SKY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOREMAN, BRET DAVID
232 EAST 11TH STREET SUIT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARRIS, DARIUS LERON
7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IBE, TORRIE LYNA
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD
5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
LANGEN, ZACHARY RAYMOND
9560 JOCKEY CLUB LANE BRENTWOOD, 37027
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEADOWS, HAYDEN DAMON
1816 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED VI
ALTERATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT DISTINGUISHING NUMBE
DUI
MOORE, TIMOTHY MARION
3924 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL
1703 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PHILLIPS, BRYAN CODY
65 CHATTAM TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 63/40
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
2824 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071401
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
REYNOSO MORALES, CELSO
5607 MCABEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
RHYMER, EDWARD CHRISTOPHER
5927 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) ASSAULT
ROBINSON, SINCERE S
1400 CHESNUT STREET ,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SANDOVAL, LUCAS
3001 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMILEY, JERMAINE ALEXANDER
1702 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STAFFORD, CAEDON DALLAS
213 MORRIS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TAYLOR, CANDISS ANGELICA
1225 LANG STREET NORTH EAST CEL, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WALSTON, ROGER D
3418 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
WATKINS, CANTRELL DEON
253 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042654
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG
2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT
