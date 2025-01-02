Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

AZAS CHIMBORAZO, KLEVER ORLANDO

805 TENNESSEE ,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BALDWIN, ZACHARY MILES

8804 BROOK POINTE LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BEARD, RACHEL LAUREN

330 FRAZIER AVE APT208 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOERSTLER, COREY J

8157 SNOW DROP WAY OLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BONNER, DAVID MONTREL

1519 RYAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045408

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BOSTIC, RONALD PHILIP

1133 LAKESIDE CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOYKIN, ANTRANIECE MAXCINE

2702 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARROLL, JACOB BRECKSON

271 WILDMAN DR CHARLSTON, 37312

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COJ, XOU DARWIN

3601 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



COLEMAN, TAYA JANEE

812 W 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



EBERHARDT, TRAVIS LABRON

2512 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374082923

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING 52/35

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



EDWARDS, VALERIE VERLISA

2314 APPLING STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVE, JENNIFER

8439 DAKOTA SKY WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FOREMAN, BRET DAVID

232 EAST 11TH STREET SUIT 330 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARRIS, DARIUS LERON

7751 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162708

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



IBE, TORRIE LYNA

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



JOHNSON, DEWAYNE EDWARD

5505 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ASSAULT



LANGEN, ZACHARY RAYMOND

9560 JOCKEY CLUB LANE BRENTWOOD, 37027

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MAHAFFEY, ROBERT JEFFERY

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MEADOWS, HAYDEN DAMON

1816 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WHILE INTOXICATED

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED VI

ALTERATION OF ITEMS PERMANENT DISTINGUISHING NUMBE

DUI



MOORE, TIMOTHY MARION

3924 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MORALES MENDEZ, FRANCKLIN LEONEL

1703 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PHILLIPS, BRYAN CODY

65 CHATTAM TRAIL ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING 63/40

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA

2824 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071401

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



REYNOSO MORALES, CELSO

5607 MCABEE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



RHYMER, EDWARD CHRISTOPHER

5927 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) ASSAULT



ROBINSON, SINCERE S

1400 CHESNUT STREET ,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



SANDOVAL, LUCAS

3001 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



SMILEY, JERMAINE ALEXANDER

1702 EAST 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



STAFFORD, CAEDON DALLAS

213 MORRIS DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TAYLOR, CANDISS ANGELICA

1225 LANG STREET NORTH EAST CEL, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



WALSTON, ROGER D

3418 MARTIN ROAD RED BANK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT



WATKINS, CANTRELL DEON

253 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042654

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



WRIGHT, ARTHUR CRAIG

2506 ARBOR CREEK WAY HIXSON, 373434533

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:



