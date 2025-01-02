Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail On Neighbor's Car

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Geneva Trail in Lakesite on Wednesday to investigate the deployment of an improvised incendiary device, commonly known as a Molotov cocktail.

According to initial reports, the suspect, Jason Rogers, Jr., was observed removing a security camera from the porch of a resident before throwing an incendiary device at the resident's vehicle. The device ignited a fire that spread to the vehicle and the apartment's front porch. At the time of the incident, the residents were inside their apartment. Additionally, Rogers was reportedly armed with a pistol during the commission of this crime.

The fire extinguished itself shortly after it began prior to law enforcement's arrival. HCSO deputies quickly determined that Rogers was still on the scene and inside his apartment. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team personnel were deployed to the location.

Nearby residents were evacuated or instructed to shelter in place as a precaution. Dallas Bay Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were also staged in the area to provide support.

Negotiators successfully established contact with Rogers who surrendered without further incident. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where he will be booked on multiple charges, including:

Possession of an incendiary device

Arson

Aggravated assault

Vandalism

Theft

The scene is safe and there is no danger to the public at this time. The HCSO would like to thank personnel with the Dallas Bay Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS for their support.