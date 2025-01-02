Latest Headlines

Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail On Neighbor's Car

  • Thursday, January 2, 2025
Jason Rogers, Jr.
Jason Rogers, Jr.

Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Geneva Trail in Lakesite on Wednesday to investigate the deployment of an improvised incendiary device, commonly known as a Molotov cocktail.

According to initial reports, the suspect, Jason Rogers, Jr., was observed removing a security camera from the porch of a resident before throwing an incendiary device at the resident's vehicle. The device ignited a fire that spread to the vehicle and the apartment's front porch. At the time of the incident, the residents were inside their apartment. Additionally, Rogers was reportedly armed with a pistol during the commission of this crime.

The fire extinguished itself shortly after it began prior to law enforcement's arrival. HCSO deputies quickly determined that Rogers was still on the scene and inside his apartment. Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiation Team personnel were deployed to the location.

Nearby residents were evacuated or instructed to shelter in place as a precaution. Dallas Bay Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were also staged in the area to provide support.

Negotiators successfully established contact with Rogers who surrendered without further incident. He was taken into custody and transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center where he will be booked on multiple charges, including:

  • Possession of an incendiary device
  • Arson
  • Aggravated assault
  • Vandalism
  • Theft

The scene is safe and there is no danger to the public at this time. The HCSO would like to thank personnel with the Dallas Bay Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS for their support.

Latest Headlines
Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail On Neighbor's Car
Man Arrested For Throwing Molotov Cocktail On Neighbor's Car
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Frank's Grocery Applies For New Beer License
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
2025 Southern Scuffle Seeds Announced; Matches Starts January 4
  • Sports
  • 1/2/2025
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased In South Pittsburg
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns
Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Michael Dumitru Moves From Circuit Court Judge To Federal Magistrate
Michael Dumitru Moves From Circuit Court Judge To Federal Magistrate
  • Breaking News
  • 1/2/2025
Breaking News
Frank's Grocery Applies For New Beer License
  • 1/2/2025

One of the jobs of the Chattanooga Beer Board is to protect the public as well as protect the investment that owners make in their businesses. Security for the public was the primary reason that ... more

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Purchased In South Pittsburg
  • 1/2/2025

A Tennessee Lottery Powerball player in South Pittsburg won $50,000 by matching four of five numbers plus the Powerball in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Lotto ... more

Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns
Dog Wakes Up Family As Their North Chattanooga Home Burns
  • 1/2/2025

A North Chattanooga family lost everything Thursday morning as flames gutted their home, but thankfully, the occupants escaped unscathed. At 7:24 a.m., Green Shift companies responded ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/2/2025
President Carter Was A Friend To Many Chattanoogans
President Carter Was A Friend To Many Chattanoogans
  • 1/1/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/1/2025
State Supreme Court To Hear Arguments On Chattanooga Pension Case
  • 12/31/2024
Work Starts On Hamm Road Greenway At Moccasin Bend
  • 12/31/2024
Opinion
Weston Wamp: We All Have A Role In 2025
  • 1/1/2025
Holiday Harshness
  • 1/1/2025
Hamilton County Sheriff And His Deputies - And Response (5)
  • 12/31/2024
The Failed Policies Of President Carter - And Response (2)
  • 12/31/2024
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
While Kelly Endorses Presidential Candidates, Chattanooga Needs Real Leadership
  • 12/30/2024
Sports
2025 Southern Scuffle Seeds Announced; Matches Starts January 4
  • 1/2/2025
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
Mocs Drop Conference Opener At Mercer In Overtime, 99-94
  • 1/1/2025
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
Mark Wiedmer: Jimmy Carter Is The Greatest Former President Ever
  • 1/1/2025
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
Dan Fleser: Rocky Path Ahead For Vols, Lady Vols
  • 12/31/2024
#1 Vols End 2024 With 67-52 Win Over Norfolk State
#1 Vols End 2024 With 67-52 Win Over Norfolk State
  • 1/1/2025
Happenings
Stan Townsend Has Keeping Traditions Alive Exhibit
  • 1/2/2025
You Take Command: Wargaming The Battle Of Chickamauga In Miniature Is Jan. 18
  • 1/2/2025
2-Toed Sloth Finds New Home At Chattanooga Zoo After Christmas Eve Flight
2-Toed Sloth Finds New Home At Chattanooga Zoo After Christmas Eve Flight
  • 1/1/2025
Scenic Stitches Fiber Festival Comes To Chattanooga Feb. 1-2
  • 1/1/2025
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - New Year Thoughts
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - New Year Thoughts
  • 1/1/2025
Entertainment
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
CCA Presents On Key: Setting The Stage For Tomorrow Vocal Benefit Concert Tuesday
  • 1/2/2025
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
Chattanooga Bach Choir & Orchestra To Perform Cantata Jan. 5
  • 12/31/2024
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
Zoe & Cloyd In Concert Jan. 25 In Dalton
  • 12/23/2024
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
Best of Grizzard- Education No. 2
  • 12/30/2024
Athens Community Theatre Presents Ain’t Misbehavin’
  • 12/17/2024
Opinion
Weston Wamp: We All Have A Role In 2025
  • 1/1/2025
Holiday Harshness
  • 1/1/2025
Hamilton County Sheriff And His Deputies - And Response (5)
  • 12/31/2024
Dining
Chipotle Opens In Dalton
  • 12/30/2024
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
Wacker-Charleston Opens Employee Dining Facility
  • 12/27/2024
2 New Mexican Restaurants Opening
  • 12/19/2024
Business
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan Announces Upcoming Resignation
  • 1/2/2025
Goodwill Hosts Hiring Event In East Brainerd Jan. 9
Goodwill Hosts Hiring Event In East Brainerd Jan. 9
  • 1/2/2025
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In December
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For 2024
  • 1/2/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 26-Jan. 1
  • 1/2/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For December
  • 1/2/2025
Student Scene
UTC Advisory Board Meets On Wednesday, January 8
  • 1/2/2025
UTC Research Institute To Pilot 2 New Initiatives
UTC Research Institute To Pilot 2 New Initiatives
  • 1/2/2025
Young Southern Student Writers Contest Entry Deadline Is Jan. 31
  • 1/2/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Expanding To Meet Growing Need For Memory Care
Morning Pointe of East Hamilton Expanding To Meet Growing Need For Memory Care
  • 12/31/2024
Blood Assurance Urges Donations Into 2025
  • 12/30/2024
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
Hamilton Medical Center Volunteers Recognized
  • 12/26/2024
Memories
Dedicating the Fireman's Memorial Fountain
  • 12/27/2024
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
The Firemen's Memorial Takes Form
  • 12/17/2024
Winter Vistas: “Being Assailed By An Overwhelming Force” Burnham’s Battery Program Is Jan. 4
  • 12/18/2024
Outdoors
TDF Announces New State Forest
  • 12/23/2024
Canoe/Kayak Adventure, Paddle Georgia To Stroke Through Georgia, Tennessee And Alabama In June
  • 12/17/2024
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
TEC Launches Statewide Initiative To Offer Native Trees For All Residents
  • 12/17/2024
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 1
  • 1/2/2025
Creative Discovery Museum Updates Saturday Hours
  • 12/30/2024
McLemore Resort Marks Year Of Openings And Accolades
  • 12/30/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
Bob Tamasy: Resolutions, Goals, And Plans Of Mice And Men
  • 12/30/2024
2nd Missionary Baptist Church Hosts New Year's Eve Service
  • 12/28/2024
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/1/2025
Obituaries
Mary Lee Smith LaRoche
Mary Lee Smith LaRoche
  • 1/2/2025
Jessie Linzie Brown III
Jessie Linzie Brown III
  • 1/2/2025
Willie James “Hollywood” Flanagan
Willie James “Hollywood” Flanagan
  • 1/2/2025