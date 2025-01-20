Christian Siler To Run In Election For District 6 City Council Seat, But Not Seek Interim Appointment

Christian Siler, who is running in the March 4 election for the open District 6 City Council seat, said he has decided not to apply to be an interim candidate.

The City Council plans to fill the seat through the time period running to the election winner is sworn in. That will be in April.

Mr. Siler said, "The Chattanooga City Council is in the process of filling the vacant seat in District 6 following the unexpected passing of Councilwoman Carol Berz.

"In a release dated Jan. 7, 2025, Chairman Chip Henderson stated that they are accepting applications and will conduct interviews at the Jan. 28 council meeting. At that meeting, a new appointee will be sworn in to hold the seat until the March 4 election.

“I am working hard knocking on doors, attending community meetings, and talking to first responders in the district, so I have decided to abstain from nomination at this time. I wish the placeholder the best of luck.

“I believe the voters should decide this one, and I look forward to winning the election on March 4.”

He said his platform "is centered around open communication, responsible and coordinated development, and improved roadways and sidewalks (especially on Brainerd Road)."