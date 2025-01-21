Dalton Utility Workers Notice Fire In Duplex On Ormon Street Early Tuesday Morning

Dalton Utilities employees were working on Orman Street around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when they noticed smoke coming from the structure at 1106 Orman St., so they called 911. The employees began trying to assist occupants out of the duplex.Dalton Fire Department arrived and noted heavy fire from the rear of the structure.DFD officials said, "We made entry for fire attack and to search. The search was all clear on both units, and we got the fire knocked down. We talked to the residents and everyone was accounted for.All residents had friends or family they went to stay with."The estimated loss from the fire damage is $100,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.