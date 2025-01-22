1 Dead, 2 Wounded In School Shooting In Nashville Wednesday Morning

Police say a student opened fire in a lunchroom at Antioch High School in Nashville on Wednesday. One person is dead and two others are in stable conditions at area hospitals.

Reports said the shooter shot two students before shooting himself.



Students are being bussed to a site at Ascension Saint Thomas hospital to meet with parents.



The school is located in Antioch, Tn., and has approximately 2,000 students in grades nine-12.

The Nashville community is still recovering from a school shooting in March of 2023 at a private elementary school where three children and three adults were killed.

A statement from the Metro Nashville Public School board said, "This morning, we were heartbroken to learn of the tragic shooting at Antioch High School. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students, educators, families, and the entire Antioch High School community as they navigate this unthinkable event.



"As leaders of Metro Nashville Public Schools, we are committed to ensuring that all those affected by this tragedy receive the care and support they need. The MNPS team is working tirelessly to provide resources and assistance to help our students, staff, and families heal during this difficult time.



"This incident underscores the critical importance of coming together as a community to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our schools. We will continue to stand united in addressing the challenges we face and fostering environments where every student and educator feels secure and supported.



"Please join us in keeping the Antioch High School community in your thoughts and prayers. Together, we will move forward with compassion, strength, and a shared commitment to the safety and success of our students."

A statement from Professional Educators of Tennessee said, “We are heartbroken by the school shooting that occurred today at Antioch High School. Our prayers are with the students, educators, parents, and Metro-Nashville Public Schools. Schools must be safe spaces for students, educators, and staff.

"The issue of school shootings is complex and influenced by various factors, including access to firearms, mental health challenges, societal pressures, and a significant lack of adequate support systems. To effectively address this crisis, we must expand our comprehensive, multi-faceted approach to prevention strategies and continue seeking solutions. The 114th Tennessee General Assembly needs to increase funding for school safety across Tennessee. This remains a critical issue and should be a priority for Governor Lee and Commissioner Reynolds.”