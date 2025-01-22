3 District 6 City Council Election Candidates Also Ask Early Appointment By City Council

Three of the five election candidates for the vacant District 6 City Council seat have applied for early appointment by the council.

They are Jenni Berz, Jennifer Gregory and Mark Holland.

Christian Siler and Robert C. Wilson will also be on the March 4 ballot.

The appointee will serve until the election winner is sworn into office on April 14.

The City Council earlier set up the process for filling the District 6 seat that became vacant with the unexpected death of Councilwoman Carol Berz on Dec. 13.

Candidates for appointment had to file by Tuesday at noon.

Chairman Henderson said the council will interview candidates next Tuesday at the 3:30 p.m. meeting at City Hall. The council will make a selection at the end of that meeting. The person chosen will also be sworn in at the meeting.

Council members earlier said those eligible to run include those who are running for the seat as well as those who just want to serve as "caretakers" through the election and swearing in.