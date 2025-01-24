Latest Headlines

  • Friday, January 24, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ASH, MARKELL LEBRON
1239 HELENA DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER 1000

BELL, STARLA LAQUACIOUS
1167 LAKEVIEW DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BING, AARON ROGER
15926 POOL ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

BIRKHEAD, WILLIAM DOUGLAS
200 RIDGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCH II (FENTANYL)

BOSTON, CELESTE WATONNYA
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI
6882 SPENCE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CARVER, RANDALL
6437 COOLEY ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CHILD NEGLECT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DIDICHER, SIERRA BROOKE
244 GAMBLE ROAD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FLICK, BRITTANY D
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374052804
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

FOSTER, CHANDLER BRYANT
908 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMBRICK, VALENCIA LASHAWN
4526 TOMBEN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANNAN, ANTWAN LABRON
415 FRIAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - .08 OR GREATER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HARRISON, DAVID LEWIS
233 CROLL COURT APT 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

HARRISON, SHAUN STEVEN
1515 E MAGNOLIA AVE KNOXVILLE, 379177823
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HENRY, MICHAEL SHANE
140 STEPHEN DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HINTON, ANTHONY TYRONE
4100 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HULLENDER, DAVID SCOTT
784 NELLIE HEAD ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HUTSON, ALEXANDER LEE
1030 DOCKERY LANE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, DESTINEE MARSHAYLA
3808 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
2213 FAIRLEIGH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
POSS.

OF COAINE FOR RESALE
POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

LANE, DERRICK JAMES
1708 THACTCHER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM

LIZCANO PUERTO, SERGIO DAVID
755 ENCHANTED VIEW APT 153 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MASTIN, DYLAN JAMES
5710 WHITTENBERG ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
510 CENTRAL DR APT 708 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
6402 COOLEY RD HARRISON, 373417991
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
205 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATE, JOSHUA DEREK
64262 RESURRECTION CREEK ROAD HOPE, 99605
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
STALKING
STALKING
STALKING

PEREZ BARTOLON, CARLOS ALEXANDER
1503 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
221 MILLER BRANCH RD Cowan, 37318
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAMSEY, JOHNNY
1501 RANDOFF DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUIZ ESTEBAN, IGNACIO FROILAN
5969 PINEHURST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RUTH, ERIC C
5777 TAGGART DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
115 PEACE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156218
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS BURNING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SONGER, RACHEL F
9544 STATE ROUTE 8 DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STRICKLAND, ERIC JERIEL
4719 PAWAEE TRAIL APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE
231 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TYSON, CARVELL MILEK
7120 DALEFIELD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374211421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, MARGARET JEANETTA
1010 MISSION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

YOUNG, JAMES
3138WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

