Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ASH, MARKELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 06/19/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BELL, STARLA LAQUACIOUS
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/10/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|BING, AARON ROGER
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/27/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/10/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CARVER, RANDALL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/20/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|FLICK, BRITTANY D
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/04/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
|
|FOSTER, CHANDLER BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/25/2003
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HAMBRICK, VALENCIA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HANNAN, ANTWAN LABRON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/08/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - .08 OR GREATER
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HARRISON, DAVID LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 08/23/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|HINTON, ANTHONY TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/25/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HULLENDER, DAVID SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/20/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|JACKSON, DESTINEE MARSHAYLA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 03/01/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|JONES, REGINALD WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 11/19/1960
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SECOND DEGREE MURDER
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF COAINE FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
- POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
|
|KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
|
|LANE, DERRICK JAMES
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/27/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM
|
|LIZCANO PUERTO, SERGIO DAVID
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/11/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MASTIN, DYLAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/13/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/30/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATE, JOSHUA DEREK
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/01/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- STALKING
- STALKING
- STALKING
|
|PEREZ BARTOLON, CARLOS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 05/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|RAMSEY, JOHNNY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 02/03/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RUIZ ESTEBAN, IGNACIO FROILAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RUTH, ERIC C
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/21/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 12/29/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS BURNING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SONGER, RACHEL F
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|STRICKLAND, ERIC JERIEL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/21/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/03/1970
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TYSON, CARVELL MILEK
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/25/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WOODRUFF, MARGARET JEANETTA
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|