Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ASH, MARKELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 06/19/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1000 BELL, STARLA LAQUACIOUS

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 06/10/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT BING, AARON ROGER

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 03/27/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BOYKIN, MARIAH NYAMBI

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/10/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CARVER, RANDALL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/20/1967

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS FLICK, BRITTANY D

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/04/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY FOSTER, CHANDLER BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/25/2003

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HAMBRICK, VALENCIA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 06/21/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HANNAN, ANTWAN LABRON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/08/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - .08 OR GREATER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE HARRISON, DAVID LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 08/23/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED HINTON, ANTHONY TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 12/25/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HULLENDER, DAVID SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/20/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JACKSON, DESTINEE MARSHAYLA

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 03/01/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED JONES, REGINALD WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 11/19/1960

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SECOND DEGREE MURDER

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

POSS. OF COAINE FOR RESALE

POSS. OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALE KELLEY, DEJUAN TYRELL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH LANE, DERRICK JAMES

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/27/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE OR FRAUDULENT INSURANCE CLAIM LIZCANO PUERTO, SERGIO DAVID

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/11/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MASTIN, DYLAN JAMES

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 05/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/13/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, RICARDO HERRERA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/30/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATE, JOSHUA DEREK

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/01/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

STALKING

STALKING

STALKING PEREZ BARTOLON, CARLOS ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/26/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES PRINCE, MATTHEW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 05/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAMSEY, JOHNNY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 02/03/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RUIZ ESTEBAN, IGNACIO FROILAN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RUTH, ERIC C

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/21/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SNYDER, ROBERT ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 12/29/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS BURNING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SONGER, RACHEL F

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY STRICKLAND, ERIC JERIEL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/21/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SUTTLES, JACKIE DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/03/1970

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2 CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TYSON, CARVELL MILEK

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/25/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODRUFF, MARGARET JEANETTA

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR YOUNG, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/23/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)









