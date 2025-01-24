CFD Busy Fighting Several Friday Fires; One Near Missionary Ridge Is 2-Alarm

photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD photo by CFD Previous Next

Several structure fires happened simultaneously, in addition to other calls for service on a busy Friday, Chattanooga Fire Department officials said.





A two-alarm fire Friday afternoon damaged a home near Missionary Ridge. At 4:36 p.m., Blue Shift companies responded to a duplex in the 3200 block of Rosemont Drive off S. Seminole Drive after 911 received reports that flames were coming from the residential structure. The residents came home and found the fire.

Firefighters began a fire attack with both the first and second stories heavily involved. Due to downed, live power lines sparking and creating dangers on the scene, crews were removed from the structure and defensive operations got underway. Once progress had been made in knocking down some of the flames, CFD personnel went back inside to fight the fire, but when there was a partial collapse of the front porch, everyone was removed from the house.

Aerial master streams aided in extinguishment efforts. Heavy equipment was brought out to aid in completely extinguishing the fire. All of the residents got out of the structure and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The CFD has been on this scene for several hours.

Impacted residents will receive assistance from the Red Cross. Thanks to our mutual aid partners for providing coverage at our fire stations, the CFD said.

