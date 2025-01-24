Latest Headlines

CFD Busy Fighting Several Friday Fires; One Near Missionary Ridge Is 2-Alarm

  • Friday, January 24, 2025
Several structure fires happened simultaneously, in addition to other calls for service on a busy Friday, Chattanooga Fire Department officials said.

A two-alarm fire Friday afternoon damaged a home near Missionary Ridge. At 4:36 p.m., Blue Shift companies responded to a duplex in the 3200 block of Rosemont Drive off S. Seminole Drive after 911 received reports that flames were coming from the residential structure. The residents came home and found the fire.
Firefighters began a fire attack with both the first and second stories heavily involved. Due to downed, live power lines sparking and creating dangers on the scene, crews were removed from the structure and defensive operations got underway. Once progress had been made in knocking down some of the flames, CFD personnel went back inside to fight the fire, but when there was a partial collapse of the front porch, everyone was removed from the house.
Aerial master streams aided in extinguishment efforts. Heavy equipment was brought out to aid in completely extinguishing the fire. All of the residents got out of the structure and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The CFD has been on this scene for several hours.
Impacted residents will receive assistance from the Red Cross. Thanks to our mutual aid partners for providing coverage at our fire stations, the CFD said.

At 5:56 p.m., Blue Shift crews worked another house fire in the 4600 block of Conner Street off S. Moore Road. A garage fire damaged the apartment above it, but no one was hurt. Firefighters extinguished the fire and checked for further extension into the apartment. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

Neighbors alerted the residents about the fire after seeing smoke coming from the garage so they could safely escape. The Red Cross will also be assisting the fire victims.


PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 24
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2025
Baylor Nips McCallie With Forfeit In Last Match
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2025
PHOTOS: Baylor Wrestlers Host Rival McCallie
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/24/2025
Covenant Women Blow Past Wesleyan In 72-44 Win
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2025
Mocs Tennis Lose 4-1 At Georgia State
  • Sports
  • 1/24/2025
Man Gets Suspended 3-Year Term In Incident In Which He Pointed A Gun At 3 Women, Scuffled With First Responders
  • 1/24/2025

A man who police say aimed a handgun at three females on a porch, then damaged a police car and injured officers and medical personnel has entered two guilty pleas in Criminal Court. Darius ... more

Collegedale Commission Updates The Public Works Department's Fleet
  • 1/24/2025

Collegedale’s Public Works Department is updating its fleet of vehicles. Some of the them have high mileage. One of the new trucks will add to the fleet and the others will be replacements. At ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/24/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ASH, ... more

Chronic Wasting Disease Found For 1st Time In Georgia
  • 1/23/2025
County Naming District Ambassadors To Help Combat Litter
  • 1/23/2025
Kelly, Chambers Say Crime Down Significantly Year-Over-Year In Chattanooga
  • 1/23/2025
Vincent Said He Learned That Spring City Cable Was Sold; Said County Not Notified
  • 1/23/2025
Kathy Lennon Seeks To Lead Hamilton County Democratic Party
  • 1/23/2025
Hidden Allegiance - And Response
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Disillusioned Yet Still Hopeful
  • 1/24/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/24/2025
Pardon Me? - And Response
  • 1/23/2025
Mocs Travel To ETSU Seeking Atonement On Saturday
  • 1/24/2025
Chattanooga Women Hosts ETSU Saturday
  • 1/24/2025
Second-Half Surge Leads Samford Past Chattanooga, 73-69
  • 1/23/2025
#7 Texas Escapes Upset Bid By #17 Lady Vols
  • 1/24/2025
Mocs Wrestling Travels To Cleveland High School To Take On VMI
  • 1/24/2025
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Mark Lakey Feb. 20
  • 1/24/2025
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Inauguration, Clay Travis, Mike Keith, And North Carolina Visit
  • 1/23/2025
Diana Walters: What To Leave Behind
  • 1/22/2025
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Polar Plunge Fundraising Event Is Jan. 25
  • 1/21/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/21/2025
String Theory At The Hunter To Present “The Virtuosic Violin With Benjamin Beilman”
  • 1/24/2025
Local Students Win National Awards At Junior Theater Festival Atlanta
  • 1/24/2025
Best of Grizzard - Official Candidates
  • 1/24/2025
Southern Adventist University’s School Of Music Ensembles Has Pops Concert Feb. 8
  • 1/24/2025
Garden Brothers Circus Comes To Northgate Mall
  • 1/23/2025
Hidden Allegiance - And Response
  • 1/23/2025
Embracing Homeschooling: A Tailored Educational Journey For Families In 2025
  • 1/23/2025
Disillusioned Yet Still Hopeful
  • 1/24/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Site On Main Street To Hold 2-4 Restaurant Concepts, Courtyard, Water Feature
  • 1/19/2025
Sigler’s Craft Beer & Cigars On Panorama Drive Gets Beer Permit: La Altena Closes Mountain Creek Road Location
  • 1/17/2025
Pasha Salon Opens New Head Spa
  • 1/24/2025
TVA, Bechtel, Sargent & Lundy And GE Hitachi Plan Initial Construction And Design For Potential Clinch River SMR
  • 1/23/2025
Tennessee Ends 2024 With Unemployment Rate Below U.S. Rate
  • 1/23/2025
Greater Chattanooga Realtors Installs New Officers, Directors
  • 1/23/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 1/23/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 16-22
  • 1/23/2025
Registration For ESL Classes At Lee Now Open
  • 1/24/2025
Lee University Encore Art Show To Open Tuesday
  • 1/24/2025
“Chattanooga Future Fund” Launches To Provide Hamilton County Students With College And Career Savings Accounts
  • 1/23/2025
Erlanger To Host Advanced Practice Provider Conference March 7 At Chattanooga State
  • 1/23/2025
Bloodmobile Coming to Morning Pointe At Happy Valley Feb. 20
  • 1/23/2025
Dr. Todd Thurston Installed As 2025 Medical Society President
  • 1/23/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Free Tennessee 101 Classes At The MOHHC By Linda Moss Mines Begin Jan. 19
  • 1/15/2025
TWRA Commission Approves Rules At January Meeting
  • 1/24/2025
Bill Parsons, Spencer Whittier Inducted In 2025 Chattanooga Cycling Hall Of Fame
  • 1/23/2025
Douglas Lake Boating Advisory Lifted
  • 1/21/2025
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Bob Tamasy: Salvaging Victory Out Of The Jaws Of Adversity
  • 1/23/2025
Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program Partners With Hutchins Academy To Empower Young Leaders
  • 1/22/2025
Hamilton Medical Center Hosting Brunch For Local Ministers Jan. 31
  • 1/22/2025
Virginia Ruth Davis Henry
  • 1/24/2025
Virginia Ann “Ginny” DePrimo
  • 1/24/2025
Patsy Card Irwin
  • 1/24/2025