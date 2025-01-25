Chattanooga's Rachel Campbell To Lead Tennessee Democratic Party

Chattanooga's Rachel Campbell on Saturday as chosen as the new chair for the Tennessee Democratic Party following a vote by the State Executive Committee. She succeeds Hendrell Remus in the role.

The party said, "Rachel Campbell brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as vice chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party and chair of the Hamilton County Democratic Party. Her leadership will help to usher in a renewed focus on building coalitions, expanding investments in electoral strategies, and aiming to strengthen the party's presence and impact across Tennessee."

Ms.





Campbell said, "I am so honored to have been elected Chair of the TNDP and I am looking forward to working with Tennessee Democrats to broaden our electoral base, begin reclaiming seats in all parts of Tennessee, and restore common sense and dignity to our state's politics."