Police Investigating Hate Propaganda Distributed In Highland Park

The CPD is investigating, and encourages community members to contact the CPD if similar incidents occur in our city. CPD is working to locate videos of the flyer distribution and asks for anyone with videos to share them using its video evidence portal at https://chattanoogapd. evidence.com/axon/community- request/public/25007362 .

Another flyer was found that encourages membership in their group and invites people to an event in Kentucky. These flyers are designed to intimidate immigrants and encourage membership in the KKK.

Chattanooga Police responded at 8:55 p.m. on Monday to the Highland Park area for reports of Ku Klux Klan (“KKK”) flyers being distributed. When the officers arrived, they spoke with several community members who found the disturbing flyers in the roadway. One community member reported seeing a group of people in a truck throwing the flyers in the roadway.

CPD Chief John Chambers said, “As your police chief, I want to personally assure you that your police department is working tirelessly, utilizing every resource available, to identify and hold accountable the individuals who, under the cover of nightfall, sought to spread fear, hatred, and division in our community. Let me be unequivocally clear: acts like distributing Klan propaganda or engaging in any behavior meant to intimidate or divide us have no place in Chattanooga. We are a community built on strength, unity, and mutual respect. The Chattanooga Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to keep our community safe.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said, “Police Chief John Chambers briefed me this morning on the KKK flyers that were found last night in some Chattanooga neighborhoods and he has assured me that this matter will be fully investigated and the law will be enforced. CPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible and I urge anyone with information or video that could be helpful to step forward.

"I want to make something absolutely clear: hate has no place in Chattanooga. Ours is a strong and connected community, and we will oppose any person or group that attempts to divide us. The KKK knows that, which is why they acted cowardly and anonymously while committing this act of hate. Chattanoogans are better than this, and the residents I talk to on a daily basis are welcoming, kind, generous people, always looking for a way to help their neighbors. We may not always agree on everything, but we always love and support each other. We must not let a small group of cowards lead us to believe anything different.”

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.