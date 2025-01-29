Clerk Henry Sees Uptick In Scams Against Hamilton County Jurors

Circuit Court Clerk Larry Henry said there has been another uptick in the scams involving those on jury duty.

He said, "The ongoing jury duty scam continues to harass and intimidate the residents of Hamilton County. Those responsible are impersonating the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and demanding monetary payments to avoid being arrested for failure to appear for jury euty.

"They are providing online payment options and in-person payments at designated locations.

"Of course, this isnot the procedure the Circuit Court implements for those who fail to appear for jury duty. Our office will never threaten anyone with a warrant for arrest or ever demand money regarding jury service.

"We would encourage those who receive these types of calls and have questions to contact Margo McConnell, jury clerk, at (423) 209-6726."