County Commission Won't Deal With County Attorney Issue Until Jan. 18

The County Commission will not deal with the county attorney issue until Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The commission had a meeting set for Friday morning in case there was any business on the docket.

However, the Clerk's Office said there was no business to discuss and no meeting.

County Mayor Weston Wamp is asking that the commission approve attorney Janie Parks Varnell to join county government now and take over as county attorney on July 1.

Longtime County Attorney Rheubin Taylor would stay on until the first of next year under the Wamp plan.

Attorney Taylor, who said some commissioners had asked him to stay on another two years, said both of the commission resolutions violate his contract.