Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON

2108 WISDOM ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

7918 SHALLOWMEAD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



BENNETT, HARHIYA MALASIA

3302 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS BURNING



BRABSON, ANGELA CAMILLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF IDENTITY



BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191523

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN

3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192400

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER



BURK, TONY ALLEN

860 LOVERS LANE RD SE CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SEXUAL BATTERY



CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY

285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAUDOIN, COREY DELL

1419 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)



COLEMAN, RANDEL C

243 SAYMERS HILL RD.

DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON1811 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042509Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DONNACIAN, PALENCIA5349 HASTING COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVETT, JONATHAN LEE1028 WILSON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN230 KILLIAN RD OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111078Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUSENE5503 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHATCHER, MICHELLE R7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HILL, MORGAN SHELBY3939 N QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankHARASSMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOBSTRUCTING PASSAGE WAYHULLENDER, JOSEPH ZACKERY222 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJAMES, GAYLA ALYSONHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERJORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDMITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTERINGOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYKEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA5392 BURRUS LANE SW HOMELESS MABLETON, 301260343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYKNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE3953 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITHLOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKENZIE, RICHARD EARLHOMELESS TRENTON, 307524511Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONEVADING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTPORTER, AKEBIA JANAY3118 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION FOR PAST ACTIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIAHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071401Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONREID, MATTHEW BURLEIGH2307 HULL ST RICHMOND, 232243639Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRICE, ADRIAN ROBERT3308 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSROACH, JOSHUA ROBERT307 WEST COLVERTON ROAD MORGANTON, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROWE, ADAM BLAKEP.O. BOX 321 BRIDGEPORT, 35740Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUIOPEN CONTAINER LAWDUI 2ND OFFENSESMITH, LATONA MINDALEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046337Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)SMITH, MASON WILLIAM283 ACRON OAK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374052156Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDEDTINKER, MARK DUSTIN735 CHERRY CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTONEY, TERRENCE LARENTACHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON7580 HITCHING POST TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS DRIVINGFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWHITENER, DAVID MICHAEL837 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERVIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDVIOLATION OF PROBATION LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVE

Here are the mug shots:



ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/27/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION BENNETT, HARHIYA MALASIA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/20/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/30/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS BURNING BRABSON, ANGELA CAMILLE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/09/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/20/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/02/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER BURK, TONY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/31/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

SEXUAL BATTERY COLEMAN, RANDEL C

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/06/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/13/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DONNACIAN, PALENCIA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/01/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE EVETT, JONATHAN LEE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/27/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUSENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HATCHER, MICHELLE R

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/03/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HILL, MORGAN SHELBY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/16/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT HULLENDER, JOSEPH ZACKERY

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/03/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/03/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/11/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

MITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTERING

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/17/1973

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST PORTER, AKEBIA JANAY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/06/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/26/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

EVADING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION REID, MATTHEW BURLEIGH

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 03/11/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION RICE, ADRIAN ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/27/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS ROACH, JOSHUA ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/24/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWE, ADAM BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/03/1981

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DUI 2ND OFFENSE WHITENER, DAVID MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND

VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVE



