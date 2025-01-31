Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, January 31, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON 
2108 WISDOM ST Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE 
7918 SHALLOWMEAD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

BENNETT, HARHIYA MALASIA 
3302 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS BURNING

BRABSON, ANGELA CAMILLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF IDENTITY

BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191523 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN 
3000 MCGILL CEMETARY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374192400 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

BURK, TONY ALLEN 
860 LOVERS LANE RD SE CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SEXUAL BATTERY

CARLTON, DAVID WESTLY 
285 OAL GROVE ROAD BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAUDOIN, COREY DELL 
1419 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA GA)

COLEMAN, RANDEL C 
243 SAYMERS HILL RD.

DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON 
1811 E 4TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374042509 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DONNACIAN, PALENCIA 
5349 HASTING COURT EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVETT, JONATHAN LEE 
1028 WILSON DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN 
230 KILLIAN RD OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GLENN, DEMETRI DEJUAN 
1512 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111078 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUSENE 
5503 WOODLAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HATCHER, MICHELLE R 
7655 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HILL, MORGAN SHELBY 
3939 N QUAIL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
HARASSMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OBSTRUCTING PASSAGE WAY

HULLENDER, JOSEPH ZACKERY 
222 SOUTH SEMINOLE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON 
HOMELESS RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER

JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
MITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA 
5392 BURRUS LANE SW HOMELESS MABLETON, 301260343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON 
3917 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE 
3953 ARBOR PLACE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH

LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE 
56 GRAYSON WAY SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKENZIE, RICHARD EARL 
HOMELESS TRENTON, 307524511 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE 
289 DENNIS ROAD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
EVADING ARREST
EVADING ARREST

PORTER, AKEBIA JANAY 
3118 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POWELL, JOSEPH DANIEL 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071401 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

REID, MATTHEW BURLEIGH 
2307 HULL ST RICHMOND, 232243639 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

RICE, ADRIAN ROBERT 
3308 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

ROACH, JOSHUA ROBERT 
307 WEST COLVERTON ROAD MORGANTON, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES 
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROWE, ADAM BLAKE 
P.O. BOX 321 BRIDGEPORT, 35740 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DUI 2ND OFFENSE

SMITH, LATONA MINDALE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374046337 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

SMITH, MASON WILLIAM 
283 ACRON OAK CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374052156 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUMNER, MICHAEL ALLEN 
81 WOODLAND WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

TINKER, MARK DUSTIN 
735 CHERRY CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TONEY, TERRENCE LARENTA 
CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON 
7580 HITCHING POST TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS DRIVING
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WHITENER, DAVID MICHAEL 
837 FAIRMOUNT AVENUE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVE

Here are the mug shots:

