Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEXANDER, GREGORY DEON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/05/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BEAM, SHELBY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BENNETT, HARHIYA MALASIA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/20/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOULWARE, MICHAEL ANTHONEY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/30/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS BURNING
|
|BRABSON, ANGELA CAMILLE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROUGHTON, JONATHAN PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/20/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
|
|BROWN, CASSANDRA DAWN
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/02/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|BURK, TONY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/31/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COLEMAN, RANDEL C
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/06/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|DERRICK, TEAIR DAYVON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/13/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DONNACIAN, PALENCIA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/01/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|EVETT, JONATHAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FORREST, DESIRAE DAWN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/27/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GRIFFIN, LAVONTA EUSENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HATCHER, MICHELLE R
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/03/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HILL, MORGAN SHELBY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HULLENDER, JOSEPH ZACKERY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/03/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JAMES, GAYLA ALYSON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/03/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|JORDAN, ISAAC CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/11/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- MITIGATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|KEMOKAI, IRVINE MASSAA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|KNOWELL, SHIMEL CLIFTON
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANE, CHARLOTTE ROSE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|LEE, MARTELLIS ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH
|
|LOCKHART, TERA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1973
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORGAN, TOMMY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- EVADING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
|
|PORTER, AKEBIA JANAY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/06/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION FOR PAST ACTION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|RAMIREZ, SONIA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/26/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- EVADING ARREST
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|REID, MATTHEW BURLEIGH
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/11/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL SIMULATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|RICE, ADRIAN ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 10/27/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|ROACH, JOSHUA ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
|
|ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROWE, ADAM BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/03/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED FOR DUI
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DUI 2ND OFFENSE
|
|WHITENER, DAVID MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/30/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEND
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVE
|