Latest Headlines

Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants

  • Friday, January 31, 2025

A report from the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference says there were 2,719 cases in the state of illegal immigrants committing crimes in the period September-December 2024. There were 22 of the 95 counties who did not submit data.

The Laken Riley Act that was signed into law this week mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

Hamilton County was sixth in the state in the number of illegal immigrants committing crimes with 114.

Others were Davidson 796, Knox 242, Sumner 212, Rutherford 189 and Maury 153.

Of the 2,719 individuals, there were 3,854 total charges. Of these, 447 were violent offenses.

There were 11 homicides (including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and vehicular homicide). There were three first-degree murder charges, one second-degree murder and seven vehicular homicide.

DUI cases numbered 654, followed by driving without a license 549 and traffic offenses 533. There were 154 domestic assault cases.

The charges include three rape of a child, six aggravated rape, two continuous sexual abuse of a child, two aggravated child abuse under age eight, three aggravated kidnapping, one especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, nine statutory rape, two aggravated sexual battery of a minor, aggravated sexual battery, six aggravated robbery, one carjacking, 27 aggravated domestic assault, 80 aggravated assault, 21 child abuse and neglect, among other charges.

The cases included 892 from Mexico, 564 from Guatemala, 332 from Honduras, 130 from Venezuela, 182 country not reported, 86 El Salvador, 37 Cuba, 37 Nicaragua, 25 Jamaica and 16 Romania.

Latest Headlines
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
No Bond Order Placed On Hixson Man After Threats He Made Against Prosecutor Are Played In Court
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
Funeral Service For Murdered Cleveland Realtor Is Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • Sports
  • 1/31/2025
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
TVA President And CEO Jeff Lyash Announces Intent To Retire
  • Breaking News
  • 1/31/2025
Breaking News
Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants
  • 1/31/2025

A report from the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference says there were 2,719 cases in the state of illegal immigrants committing crimes in the period September-December 2024. There were 22 ... more

VIDEO: Senator Adam Lowe Comments On Freedom Education Act On Mix 104.1
  • 1/31/2025

more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/31/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEXANDER, ... more

Breaking News
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
Chattanooga Airport Board Laments Tragic Washington, D.C., Plane Crash; Airport To Feature Digital Ad Push
  • 1/30/2025
Amazon Shooter Found Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Murder; Sentencing Set April 11
  • 1/30/2025
Housing Authority Maintaining "Unwavering Commitment" To Diversity, Equity, Inclusion
  • 1/30/2025
State House, Senate Pass Education Freedom Act, Other Lee Agenda Items; Opponents Hit Voucher Measure
  • 1/30/2025
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
Cleveland Realtor Begged Ex-Husband Not To Shoot Her; Craig Liner Has Court Appearance
  • 1/30/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 31
  • 1/31/2025
Top Senate Stories: Tennessee Needs $78 Billion Of Infrastructure
  • 1/31/2025
Tennessee Must Fix The Misclassification Of Rental Property To Keep Housing Affordable
  • 1/31/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Dying By The Three
  • 1/30/2025
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
Randy Smith: Ace Bailey And Jamichael Davis Soaring At Rutgers
  • 1/31/2025
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
Huff’s 25 Points Spark Chattanooga To Convincing Win At Western Carolina
  • 1/29/2025
Mocs Softball Picked To Finish First In SoCon
  • 1/30/2025
UTC Women Set To Face Road Contests At Wofford, Furman
  • 1/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About History Repeating Itself In News – And Starting Anew
  • 1/31/2025
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
HES's Longest Resident Adopted After Nearly 1,400 Days In Shelter Care
  • 1/30/2025
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
HCSO K-9 Deputy Andrew Voss Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Outstanding Service Award
  • 1/29/2025
Con Nooga Returns Feb. 21-23
  • 1/31/2025
This Week In The Arts
  • 1/30/2025
Entertainment
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
Brian Joyce, WGOW Talk Radio Part Ways After 12-Year Stint
  • 1/30/2025
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
Terran ‘T-RAN’ Gilbert Makes History At The Tennessee State Capitol
  • 1/30/2025
Simmons-O'Neal Memorial Concert Will Be Feb. 9
  • 1/29/2025
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
Choral Arts Presents All That Jazz Feb. 27
  • 1/31/2025
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
Grammy-Nominated Jennifer Knapp Plays At Barking Legs Feb. 7
  • 1/29/2025
Opinion
Catastrophic Plane Crash - And Response
  • 1/30/2025
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
Rename The Nashville Airport After Dolly, Not Trump - And Response (2)
  • 1/31/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 31
  • 1/31/2025
Dining
Local Steak ‘n Shake Franchisee Debo’s Diners Celebrates 30 Years
  • 1/31/2025
100 Hibachi & Sushi Opens At Cambridge Square Monday
  • 1/25/2025
New Sandwich And Shake Concept To Open In Cambridge Square
  • 1/21/2025
Business
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
Broadband Expansion Project To Reach 300 More Homes In Birchwood
  • 1/31/2025
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
Chase Opens First Bank Branches In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2025
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
Pinnacle Grows In Chattanooga With Addition Of 2 Financial Advisors
  • 1/30/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: Maximize Your Deductions: 8 Common Home Tax Errors To Avoid
  • 1/30/2025
City Council Tables Zoning Request For Commercial Site In Residential Section Of Glass Street
  • 1/28/2025
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 23-29
  • 1/30/2025
Student Scene
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
Bryan College Presents Dr. Ben Carson At The Bryan Opportunity Scholarship Program Dinner
  • 1/30/2025
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/30/2025
Lack Of Clothing Call Leads To Drug Charges - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 1/31/2025
Living Well
PAR Foundation Provides For Erlanger’s Clinical Pastoral Care Students And Chaplain Staff
  • 1/29/2025
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
Austin Hatcher Foundation Selected As 2024 Golden Pear Grant Recipient
  • 1/30/2025
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
HCEMS Raises Over $3,700 For Mary Ellen Locher Scholarship Fund
  • 1/28/2025
Memories
Linda Moss Mines: Chattanooga's Lincoln Park, Part 1
  • 1/31/2025
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
Linda Moss Mines: A Spring Festival Parade For The Spanish Cannon - Part 2
  • 1/20/2025
Wolf In The Wind: Part 1
  • 1/17/2025
Outdoors
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
McKee Southern 6 Trail Race Marks 16 Years
  • 1/31/2025
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
Signups For Tennessee Aquarium Summer Camps Begin Feb. 3
  • 1/29/2025
Michelle Smith Of Aubie Smith Farm To Speak At Green Thumb Garden Club Feb. 10
  • 1/28/2025
Travel
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
John Shearer: Getting Reacquainted With New York City After 13 Years, Part 2
  • 1/21/2025
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
The Blue Angels Return To The Giant Screen Friday
  • 1/14/2025
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
Cloudmont Ski Resort In Alabama Fully Opens For 1st Time In 5 Years This Weekend
  • 1/11/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
Bob Tamasy: Forgiveness Guards Against Grudges Becoming Glooms
  • 1/29/2025
"You Have To Have A Foundation To Build Upon" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/29/2025
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
June Scobee Rodgers Named 2025 Lydia Award Winner; To Be Honored At SCWN Praise! Breakfast
  • 1/28/2025
Obituaries
Betty Tate Madewell
Betty Tate Madewell
  • 1/31/2025
Diane Patton Bookout
Diane Patton Bookout
  • 1/31/2025
Voleda Lea Henley
Voleda Lea Henley
  • 1/31/2025