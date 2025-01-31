Hamilton County 6th In Crimes By Illegal Immigrants

A report from the Tennessee District Attorneys Conference says there were 2,719 cases in the state of illegal immigrants committing crimes in the period September-December 2024. There were 22 of the 95 counties who did not submit data.

The Laken Riley Act that was signed into law this week mandates the federal detention of illegal immigrants who are accused of theft, burglary, assaulting a law enforcement officer, and any crime that causes death or serious bodily injury.

Hamilton County was sixth in the state in the number of illegal immigrants committing crimes with 114.

Others were Davidson 796, Knox 242, Sumner 212, Rutherford 189 and Maury 153.

Of the 2,719 individuals, there were 3,854 total charges. Of these, 447 were violent offenses.

There were 11 homicides (including first-degree murder, second-degree murder and vehicular homicide). There were three first-degree murder charges, one second-degree murder and seven vehicular homicide.

DUI cases numbered 654, followed by driving without a license 549 and traffic offenses 533. There were 154 domestic assault cases.

The charges include three rape of a child, six aggravated rape, two continuous sexual abuse of a child, two aggravated child abuse under age eight, three aggravated kidnapping, one especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, nine statutory rape, two aggravated sexual battery of a minor, aggravated sexual battery, six aggravated robbery, one carjacking, 27 aggravated domestic assault, 80 aggravated assault, 21 child abuse and neglect, among other charges.

The cases included 892 from Mexico, 564 from Guatemala, 332 from Honduras, 130 from Venezuela, 182 country not reported, 86 El Salvador, 37 Cuba, 37 Nicaragua, 25 Jamaica and 16 Romania.