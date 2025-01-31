Catoosa County Inmate Commits Suicide

A Catoosa County inmate committed suicide on Friday.

According to Sheriff Gary R. Sisk, during a routine check by a detention officer on Friday, an inmate, Alexander Dodez, 43, of Sweetwater, was found unresponsive from an apparent suicide by hanging. Inmate Dodez did not report any issues or show any signs of duress during morning chow but was discovered during the next routine check.

An additional officer immediately assisted in lowering the inmate and began CPR. Detention medical staff joined the officers and continued CPR until EMS arrived. Emergency Service personnel took over with CPR and other life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in their attempt.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was notified and will investigate the circumstances of the death.

The inmate has been incarcerated since Sunday, on charges including first- and second-degree home invasion, simple assault, and DUI. These charges stemmed from an incident where he allegedly entered a residence, fought with someone, and fled in his vehicle. He was subsequently stopped by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office while leaving the scene, arrested, and taken to the hospital for treatment for the injuries he sustained during the home invasion.

Sheriff Sisk said, “Although this inmate did not show clear signs or symptoms needing mental health intervention, this incident highlights the critical need for expanded mental health services in Northwest Georgia.” The Sheriff’s Office employs a counselor, offers mental health services through a contracted medical provider, and collaborates with a local service provider to address these needs. However, he emphasized, “Our jails are seeing a significant increase of individuals who may require this type of support.”