County Schools Seeing Growing Hispanic Population, Fewer Black, White Students

Hamilton County's growing Hispanic population is being seen in the Hamilton County Schools, with 10 county schools now having a majority Hispanic population. At the same time, fewer black students as well as white students are in the county schools.

Of the school system's 46,038 students, 10,082 are Hispanic. The number of white students is 20,780 and black students are 13,103. Other groups include 537 American Indian, 1,380 Asian and 156 native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

The county schools in 2022 had 13,338 black students and 8,680 Hispanic. There were 21,588 white students.

This year's enrollment figures show the school system with 6,390 ELL students. English language learners, or ELLs, are "students who are not yet able to communicate fluently or learn effectively in English."

The Howard School, which through its long history has been a predominately black school, now has 981 Hispanic students and just 476 black students. There are 20 white students. Howard has two American Indian students and one Asian.

Howard, with 1,480 students at its South Market Street campus, is one of the school system's largest schools.

Other schools with large Hispanic populations include:

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy - 189 Hispanic, 154 black and 11 white

Clifton Hills Elementary - 502 Hispanic, 129 black, 16 white and one American Indian

East Lake Academy of Fine Arts - 404 Hispanc, 130 black, 16 white and two American Indian

East Lake Elementary - 508 Hispanic, 98 black and 19 white. The school has one American Indian and one Pacific Islander

East Ridge Elementary - 409 Hispanic, 238 black, 209 white, 15 American Indian, 13 Asian and two Pacific Islander

East Ridge High School - 478 Hispanic, 231 black, 141 white, 11 American Indian, 13 Asian and three Pacific Islander

East Ridge Middle - 303 Hispanic, 171 black, 104 white, five American Indian, 15 Asian and five Pacific Islander

East Side Elementary - 409 Hispanic, 102 black, and 12 white

Hixson Elementary - 151 Hispanic, 158 white, 92 black, four American Indian, and 12 Asian

Spring Creek Elementary - 337 Hispanic, 182 black, 143 white, three American Indian, 14 Asian and two Pacific Islander