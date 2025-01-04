Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKINS, AIMEE KATHRYN
527 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER
111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN
18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CALHOUN, BRYAN AUSTIN
211 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801313
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CARD, CERA MICHELLE
157 HARMON RD GRYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CORBIN, JADA KASSARI
2009 LAYMON RD APT49 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH
145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT
335 SYLVAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052741
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
FUQUA, LIEUTENANT
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GELENTSER, DANIEL DOUGLAS
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GILES, JUSTIN TRAVIS
14 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GILLESPIE, ISAIAH FRANKLIN
1075 SPENCE CEMETERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ
GOFORTH, NOAH MICHAEL
2162 ASHFORD VILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GULLI, CARMINE CHRISTOPHER
2002 QUARTZ ST CASTLEROCK, 80109
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDEN, CODY ANDREW
5538 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HART, OLIVIA ANNE
690 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER
7741 APT A HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212913
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LACEY, AMY TYLER
434 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431660
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LACY, DEQUAN LABRANDO
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER
MCHUGH, JOHN JOSEPH
1716 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
NEWBY, CHARLES TIMOTHY
135 15TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO
3611 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATING DRIVERS LICSENSE LAW
ORTEGA AGILAR, EMERITA CRISTI
1418 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213171
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING 72/35
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PEREZ-MORALES, LORENZO
163 BOSTON TOWN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETTY, NAKION LEDRON
2315 NORTH CUMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY
PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR
1206 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN
1100 ANDERSON AVE ROSSIVLLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
SEXTON, SHONTA NEVON
184 E38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH
3413 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SOTO ESTRADA, CESAR
3801 TENTH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 59/40
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
TILLISON, DENYNESE DONZELL
916 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOOMEY, JAMES MICHAEL
20098 CAMPBEEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
TUBBS, THOMAS JAMES
155 CABIN RIVER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL
WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE
2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
