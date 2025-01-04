Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

AKINS, AIMEE KATHRYN

527 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE

604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER

111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

AGGRAVATED STALKING

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN

18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CALHOUN, BRYAN AUSTIN211 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801313Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFELONY POSSESSION FENTANYLFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANATAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEIMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTCARD, CERA MICHELLE157 HARMON RD GRYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTCORBIN, JADA KASSARI2009 LAYMON RD APT49 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTEBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT335 SYLVAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052741Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSFUQUA, LIEUTENANT812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GELENTSER, DANIEL DOUGLASHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTGILES, JUSTIN TRAVIS14 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILLESPIE, ISAIAH FRANKLIN1075 SPENCE CEMETERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJGOFORTH, NOAH MICHAEL2162 ASHFORD VILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGULLI, CARMINE CHRISTOPHER2002 QUARTZ ST CASTLEROCK, 80109Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDEN, CODY ANDREW5538 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTHART, OLIVIA ANNE690 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTASSAULTHEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER7741 APT A HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212913Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, SUSPENDEDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELACEY, AMY TYLER434 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431660Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LACY, DEQUAN LABRANDO3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBERMCHUGH, JOHN JOSEPH1716 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFNEWBY, CHARLES TIMOTHY135 15TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO3611 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATING DRIVERS LICSENSE LAWORTEGA AGILAR, EMERITA CRISTI1418 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213171Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSPEEDING 72/35RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPEREZ-MORALES, LORENZO163 BOSTON TOWN RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPETTY, NAKION LEDRON2315 NORTH CUMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYPRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR1206 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSALAZAR, RACHEL NMN1100 ANDERSON AVE ROSSIVLLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS METH FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALESEXTON, SHONTA NEVON184 E38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYSHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH3413 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSOTO ESTRADA, CESAR3801 TENTH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING 59/40DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEUNDERAGE DRINKINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWTILLISON, DENYNESE DONZELL916 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTOOMEY, JAMES MICHAEL20098 CAMPBEEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDING IN WORK ZONEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONTUBBS, THOMAS JAMES155 CABIN RIVER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLWASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARY

Here are the mug shots:



