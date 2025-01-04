Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AKINS, AIMEE KATHRYN 
527 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARMOUR, SHALYA MONIQUE 
604 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BLYTHE, JAMES WALTER 
111 WEST WALDEN CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BOSTON, RACHEL LEEANN 
18 NEW HOPE LOOP WHITFIELD, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

CALHOUN, BRYAN AUSTIN 
211 HOLLY AVE SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373801313 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FELONY POSSESSION FENTANYL
FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
IMMEDIATE NOTICE OF ACCIDENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CARD, CERA MICHELLE 
157 HARMON RD GRYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CORBIN, JADA KASSARI 
2009 LAYMON RD APT49 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EBERHART, RICHARD KENNETH 
145 DUCK DRIVE ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FITTEN, MORRIS LAMONT 
335 SYLVAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374052741 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

FUQUA, LIEUTENANT 
812 WEST 44TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GELENTSER, DANIEL DOUGLAS 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GILES, JUSTIN TRAVIS 
14 GREEN ACRES CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GILLESPIE, ISAIAH FRANKLIN 
1075 SPENCE CEMETERY ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJ

GOFORTH, NOAH MICHAEL 
2162 ASHFORD VILLA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GULLI, CARMINE CHRISTOPHER 
2002 QUARTZ ST CASTLEROCK, 80109 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDEN, CODY ANDREW 
5538 OLD HUNTER RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HART, OLIVIA ANNE 
690 GENTRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT

HEARD, ROGER SYLVESTER 
7741 APT A HOLIDAY HILLS CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 374212913 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LACEY, AMY TYLER 
434 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431660 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LACY, DEQUAN LABRANDO 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT A11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
ALTERING MANUFACTURER'S IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

MCHUGH, JOHN JOSEPH 
1716 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

NEWBY, CHARLES TIMOTHY 
135 15TH ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ORITZ, MAXIMILANO MALDONADO 
3611 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATING DRIVERS LICSENSE LAW

ORTEGA AGILAR, EMERITA CRISTI 
1418 MEADOWLARK LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374213171 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING 72/35
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PEREZ-MORALES, LORENZO 
163 BOSTON TOWN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PETTY, NAKION LEDRON 
2315 NORTH CUMBERLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORGERY

PRICE, STEPHEN LAMAR 
1206 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST

SALAZAR, RACHEL NMN 
1100 ANDERSON AVE ROSSIVLLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS METH FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

SEXTON, SHONTA NEVON 
184 E38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

SHELTON SHAW, NOA KEITH 
3413 PEERLESS RD CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SOTO ESTRADA, CESAR 
3801 TENTH AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING 59/40
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
UNDERAGE DRINKING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

TILLISON, DENYNESE DONZELL 
916 W 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TOOMEY, JAMES MICHAEL 
20098 CAMPBEEL STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING IN WORK ZONE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

TUBBS, THOMAS JAMES 
155 CABIN RIVER RD OOLTEWAH, 373638848 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL

WASSON, JARMELL ANTIONE 
2010 OAK STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

