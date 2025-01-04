Snow Possibility In Chattanooga Forecast For Coming Week; Roads May Be Icy On Sunday Morning

A chance of snow is in the forecast for early this week and the weekend amid cold temps.And some roads could become icy on Sunday morning.Here is the latest forecast:Sunday nightMostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.SundayA slight chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, then a chance of rain showers and sleet between noon and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42.Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.Sunday NightShowers. Patchy fog after 9pm. Temperature rising to around 46 by 4am. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.MondayRain likely before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.Monday NightA 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.TuesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 35.Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 13.ThursdaySunny, with a high near 34.Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 17.FridayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.Friday NightA chance of snow and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 38.