Snow Possibility In Chattanooga Forecast For Coming Week; Roads May Be Icy On Sunday Morning

A chance of snow is in the forecast for early this week and the weekend amid cold temps.
And some roads could become icy on Sunday morning.
Here is the latest forecast:
Sunday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind.
Sunday
A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before noon, then a chance of rain showers and sleet between noon and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42.
Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
Showers. Patchy fog after 9pm. Temperature rising to around 46 by 4am. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday
Rain likely before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Friday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
A chance of snow and sleet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.