Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBEY, SHARI SHAUNICE

3411 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47410

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CHILEL-PEREZ, HERMENE GILDO

1814 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044365

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

9729 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS

9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DARBY, MARSHALL DONOVAN

655 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVISDON, WARREN KOL

5 RIDGE RUN MARIETTA, 30067

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON

6315 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



DEUSKA, KAMELO

1610 NW 120TH ST MIAMI, 33167

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AN AUTO

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD

THEFT OF IDENTITY



DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

7712 HALE RD CHATT, 00000

Age at Arrest: 74 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



GASS, ANTHONY CORDELL

48 COUNTY ROAD 715 Bryant, 359585111

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE

3621 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121821

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO

4025 OLDWOOD DR APT 327 CHATTNOOGA, 37316

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING 58/30

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)



HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED

3907 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN

6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MARTIN, NAVON

2050 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING 92/65

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



MCCLENDON, ANTWOIN MARTEZ

1609 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MITCHELL, COREY PAUL

563 HATCH TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MITCHELL, RHYDRICKIA RAYSHAWAN

26745 DR MLK HWY 11 EPES, 35460

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POTTS, DANIEL BRENT2285 COUNTY ROAD 70 STEVENSON GEORGIA, 35772Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ROBINSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE3014 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061812Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESCHREEDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY5423 SCHOOL DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSLAVENS, JOSEF LANE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, DARRYN MARKESE1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022135Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTAIE, RANDALL SCOTT727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WADE, KAREN866 ARLINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITFIELD, NATHAN A900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:



ALBEY, SHARI SHAUNICE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/07/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF CHILEL-PEREZ, HERMENE GILDO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/07/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/17/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/12/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DARBY, MARSHALL DONOVAN

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/16/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVISDON, WARREN KOL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/13/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 74

Date of Birth: 12/02/1950

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/21/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT GASS, ANTHONY CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/18/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/26/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 02/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING 58/30

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 11/01/1973

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/23/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MCCLENDON, ANTWOIN MARTEZ

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 04/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE MITCHELL, COREY PAUL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 08/03/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MITCHELL, RHYDRICKIA RAYSHAWAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/02/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 03/20/1955

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SLAVENS, JOSEF LANE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 01/18/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, DARRYN MARKESE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/26/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WADE, KAREN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WHITFIELD, NATHAN A

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 11/06/1976

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/04/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





