Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALBEY, SHARI SHAUNICE
3411 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47410
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CHILEL-PEREZ, HERMENE GILDO
1814 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044365
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC
9729 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS
9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DARBY, MARSHALL DONOVAN
655 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVISDON, WARREN KOL
5 RIDGE RUN MARIETTA, 30067
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON
6315 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DEUSKA, KAMELO
1610 NW 120TH ST MIAMI, 33167
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
7712 HALE RD CHATT, 00000
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN
3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
GASS, ANTHONY CORDELL
48 COUNTY ROAD 715 Bryant, 359585111
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE
3621 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121821
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO
4025 OLDWOOD DR APT 327 CHATTNOOGA, 37316
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING 58/30
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED
3907 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, NAVON
2050 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING 92/65
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MCCLENDON, ANTWOIN MARTEZ
1609 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MITCHELL, COREY PAUL
563 HATCH TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MITCHELL, RHYDRICKIA RAYSHAWAN
26745 DR MLK HWY 11 EPES, 35460
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE
1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POTTS, DANIEL BRENT
2285 COUNTY ROAD 70 STEVENSON GEORGIA, 35772
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ROBINSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE
3014 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061812
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SCHREEDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY
5423 SCHOOL DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SLAVENS, JOSEF LANE
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SMITH, DARRYN MARKESE
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022135
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WADE, KAREN
866 ARLINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITFIELD, NATHAN A
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
