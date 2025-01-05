Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBEY, SHARI SHAUNICE 
3411 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 47410 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CHILEL-PEREZ, HERMENE GILDO 
1814 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374044365 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (1ST)
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CRAFT, JONATHAN ERIC 
9729 SMITH MORGAN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CROWNOVER, JEFFREY COLLINS 
9614 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DARBY, MARSHALL DONOVAN 
655 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVISDON, WARREN KOL 
5 RIDGE RUN MARIETTA, 30067 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DERAMUS, MAURICE LEON 
6315 TALLEDEGA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374161753 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DEUSKA, KAMELO 
1610 NW 120TH ST MIAMI, 33167 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AN AUTO
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARD
THEFT OF IDENTITY

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS 
7712 HALE RD CHATT, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 74 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FLEETWOOD, JERMAINE DAE SHUN 
3919 WILSONIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112130 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING
FELONY CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

GASS, ANTHONY CORDELL 
48 COUNTY ROAD 715 Bryant, 359585111 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HENLEY, AMANDA RENEE 
3621 WIMBERLY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374121821 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

HERNANDEZ TORRALB, ROBERTO 
4025 OLDWOOD DR APT 327 CHATTNOOGA, 37316 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING 58/30
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED 
3907 CALHOUN AVE Chattanooga, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: 
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KIMBLE, DAVANTE LASHUAN 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 105 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

KIPA, JAMES AUSTIN 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MARTIN, NAVON 
2050 RIDGEVIEW DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING 92/65
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MCCLENDON, ANTWOIN MARTEZ 
1609 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063141 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MITCHELL, COREY PAUL 
563 HATCH TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MITCHELL, RHYDRICKIA RAYSHAWAN 
26745 DR MLK HWY 11 EPES, 35460 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OLIVER, ASHLEY NICOLE 
1515 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

PARTRIDGE, CHARLES ANTHONY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

POTTS, DANIEL BRENT 
2285 COUNTY ROAD 70 STEVENSON GEORGIA, 35772 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ROBINSON, MARCUS DEWAYNE 
3014 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061812 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SCHREEDER, MICHAEL ANTHONY 
5423 SCHOOL DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SLAVENS, JOSEF LANE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD B16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, DARRYN MARKESE 
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374022135 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STAIE, RANDALL SCOTT 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STAMPER, COURTNEY DESHAWN 
2611 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WADE, KAREN 
866 ARLINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITFIELD, NATHAN A 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD. APT E67 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

