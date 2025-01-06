Estate Lots Now For Sale At Riverton Farms Along The Tennessee River; Half Already Spoken For

Thunder Enterprises announced that Riverton Farms, a 200-acre luxury residential community along the Tennessee River, has received final plat approval from the Planning Commission.

Officials said, "For the first time in nearly eight years, this exclusive property is officially available for purchase, providing a rare opportunity for buyers to secure large-acreage estate lots within Chattanooga’s city limits."

This is part of the former BlueCross property at Lupton City that it sold in 2018 for $8.1 million. The insuror at one time considered the property for a headquarters, but wound up building on Cameron Hill instead. BlueCross had bought the 216-acre site in 2001.

BlueCross bought it from Dixie Yarns, which formerly operated a mill nearby. The sale included the nine-hole Dupont Golf Course.

It was noted at the time that there are 154 acres on the river, making it a prime development spot.

The site is just north of Rivermont Park and the Champions Club tennis complex. It is bounded on the north by Dupont Parkway.

It includes several archaeological areas that will be set aside.

Dane Bradshaw, president of Thunder Enterprises, said, “It’s been an exhaustive permitting process, but Riverton Farms will be well worth the wait. This master-planned community could have been as dense as 300+ lots, but we knew the property deserved something extraordinary. The 35 large-acreage homesites reflect the unique charm of this legacy property, and with over half already reserved, it’s clear the demand for privacy and proximity has never been higher.”

He added, "Located just 10 minutes from downtown Chattanooga, Riverton Farms offers buyers the opportunity to own 1.5 to 10-acre estate lots surrounded by the natural beauty of the Tennessee River, massive oak trees and unspoiled landscapes.

“Think about it: 150 acres on the Tennessee River shared by just 35 property owners - 17 of whom will have the rare privilege of private dock access. This is a once-in-a-lifetime real estate opportunity.

"With final plat approval secured, buyers can anticipate closing on lots as early as year-end 2024. Many purchasers are already preparing to break ground in early 2025, marking the start of a thoughtfully designed community defined by its natural beauty and exclusivity."

Estate lot prices range from $630,000 to $3,150,000 and are available for immediate reservation, he said.

Thunder Enterprises, located in Marion County, Tn., (off I-24 exit 161) is a developer of fine homes and master-planned communities in Tennessee, Wyoming, Montana, North Carolina and Hawaii. Since 1991, Thunder Enterprises, headed by Chattanooga developer Thunder Thornton, has been a premier property real estate developer involved in many local and regional projects.